Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Global Warming 'Is Actually Healthy For Us'

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Monday that global warming was healthy for people.

While speaking on the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), alongside host Brian Glenn, Greene argued in favor of global warming.

The video clip has also gone viral on Twitter and has been viewed over 140,000 times and was shared by commentator Ron Filipkowski.

"We have already warmed 1-degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then?" Greene said to Glenn while on the show.

"We have already warmed 1-degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then?" Greene said to Glenn while on the show.

"We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people," she continued. "We are producing fossil fuels, that keeps people's houses warm in the winter. That saves people's lives, people die in the cold. This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us. It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, the Earth is more green than it was years and years ago and that is because of the Earth warming."

Despite Greene's claims, scientists across the world have argued about the dangerous impacts rising temperatures or climate change can have on food supplies across the planet.

A report by the United Nations (UN) focussing on the link between food supply and climate change highlighted that food security is rapidly becoming an issue across the world.

"In the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if little or no action is taken to address climate change and the food systems's vulnerability to climate change," the report read. "According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the extent of climate change impacts on individual regions will vary over time. And different societal and environmental systems will have varied abilities to mitigate or adapt to change."

"Negative effects of climate change include the continued rise of global temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns, an increased frequency of droughts and heatwaves, sea-level rise, melting of sea ice and a higher risk of more intense natural disasters." the report continued.

In addition to this, three United States scientific agencies confirmed this year that 2021 was the sixth hottest year in recorded history and noted this was very concerning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Berkeley Earth and NASA all came to a similar conclusion in statements released in January.

NASA determined 2021 was tied with 2018 as the sixth hottest year, while the other two organizations said 2021 was hotter than 2018.

According to a statement, scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies found that global temperatures in 2021 were higher than the agency's baseline temperature by 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA uses the period between 1951 and 1980 as its baseline.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in the statement that eight out of the top 10 hottest years on record were in the last decade, calling it "an indisputable fact that underscores the need for bold action to safeguard the future of our country—and all of humanity."

"Science leaves no room for doubt: Climate change is the existential threat of our time," Nelson said. "NASA's scientific research about how Earth is changing and getting warmer will guide communities throughout the world, helping humanity confront climate and mitigate its devastating effects."

Berkeley Earth and the NOAA's data corroborates NASA's statement.

