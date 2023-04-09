U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Ditches Bud Light, Internet Points Out Major Flaw

By
U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene Transgender Budweiser LGBT

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online after tweeting she had bought a crate of Coors Light as part of the ongoing conservative boycott of Bud Light over its work with a transgender influencer, despite Coors having a long track record of LGBTQ+ advocacy.

A number of prominent right-wingers have announced they are boycotting Bud Light after the brand partnered with Dylan Mulvaney and sent her a personalized beer can to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her announcement that she was transitioning.

Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Greene has been mocked online after announcing she is boycotting Bud Light over their partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

Transgender rights has emerged as a contentious political issue in the United States, with Republicans introducing laws across the country to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's sports and ban gender-affirming care for children.

On Saturday, Greene posted a photograph of shopping in the trunk of a car, including a 24-pack of Coors Light.

She wrote: "I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed it's gender to the queen of beers. So it's made to chill from here on out."

Bud Light, originally known as Budweiser Light, is produced by the same company as Budweiser, which markets itself as the "king of beers."

However other social media users shot back, pointing out that Coors Light has been a longstanding supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, sponsoring a number of events and organizations.

Fred Wellman, host of the 'On Democracy' podcast, replied with a screenshot discussing Coors Light's sponsorship of Denver PrideFest and the Center on Colfax, an LGBTQ+ institution in the Colorado state capital. He added: "Your hate is only topped by your ignorance."

Another Twitter user responded with a 'Coors Light: Refreshingly Proud' poster, celebrating the brand's involvement with the LGBTQ+ community.

It reads: "Coors Light proudly supports national LGBT organizations, including the Matthew Shepard Foundation, Trans Tech, National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), GLADD, HRC and Out and Equal."

"Coors Light supports dozens of local LGBT sports leagues such as softball and basketball and is a strong advocate for equality in sports through partnerships with North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), Gay Basketball Association, Athlete Ally and If You Can Play.

"Coors Light has been committed to supporting the LGBT community for nearly 30 years and continues to champion equality for all."

Read more

Representative Mark Pocan, a House Democrat, also replied to Greene, writing: "Colors Light is also a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Lol! What a tool."

Newsweek has contacted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for comment by telephone.

Conservative figures who have announced they are boycotting Bud Light include writer Matt Walsh, and podcast host Mike Crispi.

On April 3, Crispi tweeted: "Boycott Bud light and NEVER DRINK IT AGAIN EVER."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

