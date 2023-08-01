Marjorie Taylor Greene Draws 'Line in the Sand' Over Trump Indictment

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out in defense of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the Department of Justice (DOJ) handed down its second indictment against Trump.

The former president is facing four criminal counts in the DOJ's probe into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Prosecutors charge that the former president and his allies repeatedly attempted to block the Electoral College vote certification on the day of the attack, including through pressure campaigns and a failed fake-elector scheme.

The former president attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday for "putting out yet another Fake Indictment" against him, accusing the Justice Department of attempting to interfere with his 2024 reelection bid.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene is shown on February 8, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Republican on Tuesday stated her "unwavering support" for former President Donald Trump after he faced another round of federal charges. Alex Wong/Getty

Greene, one of Trump's closest allies in Congress, echoed the former president in a statement Tuesday night, claiming that the latest federal charges were a sign that the U.S. is starting to resemble "authoritarian regimes rather than the beacon of freedom and democracy our founders valiantly fought to establish."

"Innocent individuals, including former President Donald J. Trump, are being unjustly targeted by a Department of Injustice and an FBI transformed into political hitmen, acting at the behest of the sitting president," read the statement, which was obtained by Newsweek.

"Special Counsel Jack Smith has abused his power, using his office to persecute President Trump, his aides, and ultimately, the American people. These actions are undoubtedly politically motivated, with clear intentions of interfering with the upcoming 2024 election."

Greene also reiterated calls to defund the DOJ, which, she said, has been pursuing "baseless investigations." The Republican also introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"This is the line in the sand," she continued. "This is nothing but a political assassination and I will not vote to fund a communist regime. I will not vote to fund a weaponized government while it politically persecutes not only President Trump but all conservative Americans."

"The Biden Department of Justice has gone rogue, and the FBI are their henchmen," Greene added. "Until we restore the FBI and the Department of Justice to the esteemed institutions they once were, I will not vote to fund these communist organizations that are doing the bidding of Joe Biden."

Greene ended her statement by claiming that her support for Trump was "unwavering."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.