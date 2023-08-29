Marjorie Taylor Greene Has a New Threat for Republicans

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned her Republican colleagues against breaking from the party when it comes to impeaching President Joe Biden, threatening to bring back her combative persona if they do so.

"We should be voting on this in September," Greene told cable channel Real America's Voice last Wednesday. "If we don't...you're going to see the Marjorie Taylor Greene you've always known because I will not be able to take it."

Congress is preparing to return to Capitol Hill next week, and one of the first things on the Republicans' agenda is a vote to impeach Biden. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been increasingly receptive to the idea of bringing an impeachment vote to the House floor. On Sunday, he called it the "natural step forward" in response to the Republican-led investigations into Biden and his family.

Greene said that after this week's House GOP call she's "confident" McCarthy will call a vote as early as September because the speaker himself was pushing for a move during the conference.

"If we were to have the vote today, right now, Kevin McCarthy would be one of the first ones to vote yes," the Georgia Republican said. "So it's not our speaker, it's still some of these few remaining Republicans that maybe won a Biden district or, for whatever reason, I don't know, [don't support impeachment]."

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to members of the media as they wait for Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail on August 24 in Atlanta.

When Greene was first elected in 2020, she rose to national prominence for her extremist views and ties to conspiracy theories. The conservative firebrand was often involved in heated exchanges once she took office. At one point, she was removed from her committee assignments by the Democratic-led House for her statements promoting violence against Democrats. She is also one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress.

Greene has long called for Biden's impeachment. She has sought to bring charges against the president since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, filing a first article of impeachment against him on the first full day of his presidency. Throughout the 117th Congress, she sponsored more than half of the nine impeachment resolutions introduced against Biden.

In the 118th Congress, Greene became the first member to file an impeachment resolution against him, in May.

Her attacks on the president have not gone unnoticed. Biden has made his own criticisms of the congresswoman, portraying her as the face of the Republican Party. During the first 18 months of his presidency, he rarely mentioned her, but between November 2022 and March 2023 Biden referred to her by name at least 10 times.

As House Republicans signal their willingness to bring an impeachment vote, their Democratic counterparts have laughed off the threats.

Speaking of his GOP colleagues, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN on Wednesday, "They have nothing to show for their majority throughout the year. And so, as a natural consequence of that, they just continue to take orders from Donald Trump, their puppet master in chief, who has directed them to persecute and to go after Joe Biden, which may take the form of an illegitimate impeachment inquiry."

Instead of focusing on issues like gun safety and the economy, Jeffries said, Republicans have been "wasting the time and the treasure of the American people, and that's unfortunate."