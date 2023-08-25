U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Heckled at Donald Trump Arrest Rally: 'Coward'

By
U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump Georgia Laura Loomer

Marjorie Taylor Greene was heckled on Thursday at a rally held to show solidarity with Donald Trump.

The former president was arrested in Georgia after allegedly breaking the law in a bid to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election result, which he strongly denies. He has accused prosecuting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being overwhelmingly partisan.

Several-dozen Trump supporters showed up outside Fulton County Jail where the former president was detained and had his mugshot taken, before being released on a $200,000 bond. In his first post on X, formerly Twitter, since being banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot, Trump said the charges against him are "ELECTION INTERFERENCE," adding: "NEVER SURRENDER!"

Greene, a vehemently pro-Trump House Republican, was addressing the rally when she was heckled by Laura Loomer, another Trump supporter, with whom she has a tempestuous relationship. Newsweek has contacted Rep. Greene for comment by telephone and voicemail message.

Marjorie Taylor Greene at the rally
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to the media as they wait the arrival of former President Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Republican was heckled by Laura Loomer, another Trump supporter, who accused her of talking "a bunch of s*** online." CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP/GETTY

The Georgia Republican said: "The presidential election's not about a popularity contest. It's not who you like. It's about electing the man who will bring back the right policies for our country and help America."

At this point, Greene was interrupted by Loomer, who shouted: "So, go tell Kevin McCarthy to endorse him, your best buddy Marjorie... you know the guy you shilled for Speaker of the House? The guy that disavowed Trump after J6 [January 6 riots]. Remember that, Marjorie?"

In January, Greene supported McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House, breaking with other prominent pro-Trump representatives such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. In May, she backed a debt-ceiling deal negotiated between Speaker McCarthy and President Joe Biden, after which she was expelled from the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

After the interruption, Greene began to walk away, but was pursued by Loomer, who shouted: "Come on Marjorie, you like to talk a bunch of s*** online, but when you're asked in person, you want to run and hide Marjorie."

Several other people are heard referring to Greene as "large Marj," with one asking "where's your husband large Marj," in reference to her divorce from former husband Perry Greene in December 2022.

Video of the incident, which appeared to be filmed by Loomer, was broadcast by the Live From America media outlet. Commenting on the incident, a presenter said that Greene had "Ignored real media, then ran away like a coward."

Loomer shared this clip on X, commenting: "Marjorie Taylor Greene was LOOMERED on live stream today outside of the Fulton County Jail at the rally she told everyone not to attend (but oddly showed up to anyway).

"I called her out and asked her real questions while RSBN [Right Side Broadcasting Network] was busy simping for her, and she FLED like the coward she is. She literally ran away from me after telling people to not show up to the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump," Loomer added.

Greene shared footage of her approaching the rally on X, with some attendees chanting "M.T.G." in support, but this clip stops before Loomer's heckling.

Speaking to RSBN from the scene about Trump, Greene said: "I've spoken to him many times this week. He's always in good spirits."

In July, Greene warned Trump not to employ Loomer as part of his campaign team for the 2024 presidential election, following reports the Republican frontrunner was considering it. Posting on the platform then known as Twitter, Greene branded Loomer "mentally unstable and a documented liar," adding: "She can not be trusted."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC