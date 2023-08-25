Marjorie Taylor Greene Heckled at Donald Trump Arrest Rally: 'Coward'

Marjorie Taylor Greene was heckled on Thursday at a rally held to show solidarity with Donald Trump.

The former president was arrested in Georgia after allegedly breaking the law in a bid to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election result, which he strongly denies. He has accused prosecuting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being overwhelmingly partisan.

Several-dozen Trump supporters showed up outside Fulton County Jail where the former president was detained and had his mugshot taken, before being released on a $200,000 bond. In his first post on X, formerly Twitter, since being banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot, Trump said the charges against him are "ELECTION INTERFERENCE," adding: "NEVER SURRENDER!"

Greene, a vehemently pro-Trump House Republican, was addressing the rally when she was heckled by Laura Loomer, another Trump supporter, with whom she has a tempestuous relationship. Newsweek has contacted Rep. Greene for comment by telephone and voicemail message.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to the media as they wait the arrival of former President Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Republican was heckled by Laura Loomer, another Trump supporter, who accused her of talking "a bunch of s*** online." CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP/GETTY

The Georgia Republican said: "The presidential election's not about a popularity contest. It's not who you like. It's about electing the man who will bring back the right policies for our country and help America."

At this point, Greene was interrupted by Loomer, who shouted: "So, go tell Kevin McCarthy to endorse him, your best buddy Marjorie... you know the guy you shilled for Speaker of the House? The guy that disavowed Trump after J6 [January 6 riots]. Remember that, Marjorie?"

WATCH: @mtgreenee @RepMTG was LOOMERED on live stream today outside of the Fulton County Jail at the rally she told everyone not to attend (but oddly showed up to anyway).



I called her out and asked her real questions while @RSBNetwork was busy simping for her, and she FLED… pic.twitter.com/BxoXuXkwwM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 25, 2023

In January, Greene supported McCarthy's bid to become Speaker of the House, breaking with other prominent pro-Trump representatives such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. In May, she backed a debt-ceiling deal negotiated between Speaker McCarthy and President Joe Biden, after which she was expelled from the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

After the interruption, Greene began to walk away, but was pursued by Loomer, who shouted: "Come on Marjorie, you like to talk a bunch of s*** online, but when you're asked in person, you want to run and hide Marjorie."

Several other people are heard referring to Greene as "large Marj," with one asking "where's your husband large Marj," in reference to her divorce from former husband Perry Greene in December 2022.

Video of the incident, which appeared to be filmed by Loomer, was broadcast by the Live From America media outlet. Commenting on the incident, a presenter said that Greene had "Ignored real media, then ran away like a coward."

Loomer shared this clip on X, commenting: "Marjorie Taylor Greene was LOOMERED on live stream today outside of the Fulton County Jail at the rally she told everyone not to attend (but oddly showed up to anyway).

"I called her out and asked her real questions while RSBN [Right Side Broadcasting Network] was busy simping for her, and she FLED like the coward she is. She literally ran away from me after telling people to not show up to the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump," Loomer added.

Greene shared footage of her approaching the rally on X, with some attendees chanting "M.T.G." in support, but this clip stops before Loomer's heckling.

Tonight, I joined hundreds of Patriots at the Fulton County Jail to support President Trump during his persecution by Communist Atlanta DA Fani Willis.



I will never stop supporting President Trump and I will vote for him from jail if I have to! pic.twitter.com/yrHhfoxcYv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 24, 2023

Speaking to RSBN from the scene about Trump, Greene said: "I've spoken to him many times this week. He's always in good spirits."

In July, Greene warned Trump not to employ Loomer as part of his campaign team for the 2024 presidential election, following reports the Republican frontrunner was considering it. Posting on the platform then known as Twitter, Greene branded Loomer "mentally unstable and a documented liar," adding: "She can not be trusted."