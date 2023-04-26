News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hints That Stepmoms Aren't Real Mothers

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene disrespected stepmothers and adoptive moms when she said a union leader, who is a stepmom, is "not a mother."

The Georgia Republican's charged comments came during a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on COVID-19. Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7-million-member American Federation of Teachers (AFT), was there to testify about school closings during the pandemic. Greene questioned whether Weingarten was a doctor or a "biological mother."

"You need to admit that you're just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother and not a medical doctor," she said during the panel called to determine the teachers union's role in school reopening guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, speaks outside the U.S. Capitol on February 1, 2023. Randi Weingarten, teachers union president, right, visits with striking Chicago teachers on October 22, 2019. Greene on Wednesday mocked Weingarten during a House subcommittee hearing on school guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott Olsen, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene, who also used her time during the hearing to mock Weingarten's choice of emojis on her Twitter while saying "I'm not sure what the black flex is, is that digital blackface?" She continued her attack on Weingarten on social media following the hearing, again saying the union head was not a mother.

"She destroyed our children's education with her unscientific guidelines to the CDC that forced our kids to stay home," Greene said on Twitter.

Weingarten also took to Twitter to defend herself, saying: "Republicans on the House Covid subcommittee want you to think I wanted to keep schools closed. Here's what I actually said over and over again."

Newsweek has reached out to Weingarten and Green for comment.

The divided House subcommittee defended and assailed Weingarten.

Representative Robert Garcia criticized Greene for her attacks on the witness, calling her remarks "unacceptable."

"It'd be nice if we didn't attack the witnesses" said Garcia, a California Democrat, before saying that "you are a mother" to Weingarten.

Following the hearing, Garcia continued his rant against Greene, taking to Twitter where his comment garnered hundreds of replies on the heated topic. "When Marjorie Taylor Greene says that adopted or parents through marriage aren't real parents, you'll be damn sure I'll object."

Greene's remarks triggered fiery debate on social media, with some Twitter users condemning the MAGA lawmaker while others agreed with her.

One Twitter user said Greene's comments were "absolutely heinous," and numerous others called for her to be removed from her committee assignments, a punishment Greene has faced before when she was booted for "extremist social media activity."

Another voiced approval for Greene's divisive words, saying she was "speaking truth." Several other users thanked her for calling out Weingarten.

