Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks With Comer, Insists Whistleblower Not Missing

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that a whistleblower in a GOP investigation into the Biden family is not missing.

"Just to be clear. Our whistle blower for Joe Biden is not missing," Greene, who is on the House Oversight Committee, tweeted.

Her tweet was in response to a clip of Rep. James Comer, the committee's chairman, saying in an interview on Sunday that Republicans had lost track of the primary informant in a probe into the Biden family's involvement in an alleged bribery scheme. The White House has rubbished the allegations, calling them "baseless innuendo."

Last week, the committee's Republicans released a 36-page memo accusing members of the Biden family of earning millions of dollars from a number of Chinese and Romanian companies they claim posed "potential threats" to the United States when Biden was vice president.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends a press conference after the House passed H.R.2 - the Secure the Border Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol, May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene has said that a whistleblower in a GOP investigation into the Biden family is not missing. Getty Images/Drew Angerer

The memo, a copy of which was obtained by Newsweek, includes redacted images of transactions involving a number of bank accounts allegedly belonging to members of the Biden family. It outlines a network of secretive bank accounts purportedly connected to Biden's son, Hunter, and a number of other family members, all of whom Comer accused of using Biden's position to curry favor with foreign governments and peddle influence on U.S. foreign policy.

The documents provide no evidence that Biden was ever directly involved in the alleged schemes—or even if the payments in question resulted in a tangible impact on U.S. policy.

In a letter dated May 3, Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley said they had received "legally protected and highly credible unclassified" information from a whistleblower that the FBI possess a document "that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions."

The letter added: "The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies' influence."

Read more

The White House denied the allegations. Ian Sams, the White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, tweeted earlier this month that the efforts were "innuendo and insinuation masquerading as investigation."

On Sunday, Comer said the top witness had apparently disappeared and suggested witnesses were being intimidated.

"Well, unfortunately, we can't track down the informant," Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. "We're hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible."

Bartiromo then asked Comer: "Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?"

Comer replied: "Well, we're hopeful that we can find the informant. Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don't make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that."

He added that "nine of the 10 people that we've identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they're one of three things, Maria.

"They're either currently in court, they're currently in jail, or they're currently missing. So it's of the utmost importance that the FBI work with us to be able to try to identify what research they've done, what investigations they've done, because we have people that want to come forward, but honestly, Maria, they fear for their lives."

Newsweek has contacted Greene, Comer and the White House for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC