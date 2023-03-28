Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupts ATF Inspection of Georgia Gun Shop

On Monday, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican members of Congress questioned ATF agents conducting an inspection of a gun store in Smyrna, Georgia.

Greene tweeted that the ATF had arrived with 16 agents from cities like LA and San Francisco.

Greene also tweeted about the school shooting in Nashville, calling it an "absolutely horrific needless tragedy" and criticizing President Joe Biden for failing to protect children.

Greene shared footage showing her and other Republican members of Congress speaking to an ATF public information officer at the scene of the inspection at Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna. The ATF is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The interaction came on the same day as a shooting at a school left three children and three adults dead after a 28-year-old shooter opened fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Members of our Georgia delegation were present for an unprecedented ATF inspection at longtime and well respected Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, Ga," Greene tweeted on Monday.

Adventure Outdoors describes itself as "Georgia's largest outdoors sporting goods store" and "The Actual Largest Gun Store in the World."

"After we questioned their motives and informed them of Oversight and Republican controlled Appropriations, they all left," Greene added. "Protect the Second Amendment and the law abiding businesses."

Greene also tagged Georgia Republican Representatives Barry Loudermilk, Mike Collins and Rich McCormick.

In another tweet, Greene shared a video that showed her with Republican colleagues as she spoke to an ATF public information officer who said it was a routine inspection.

However, Greene tweeted that the number of agents and the fact many of them were not from Georgia was "unprecedented." She criticized the Biden administration, adding that the administration is "against the Second Amendment."

Greene went on to tell the ATF officer that she serves on the Oversight Committee, while her colleagues also serve on congressional committees. She said, "We're here for the people, also to basically hold the government accountable," adding that the government had been "weaponized."

In her tweet, Greene wrote that "the ATF showed up with 16 agents, most from out-of-state from cities like LA and San Francisco, to 'inspect' Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, GA."

"This visit was unprecedented. The sheer amount of agents from the bluest parts of the country is unusual and unnecessary to conduct a routine audit," she added.

"This is a prime example of Joe Biden and the Democrats weaponizing federal agencies to silence and intimidate their political opponents. I fear this is just the beginning and they are directly targeting our Second Amendment and our right to protect and defend our families," Greene went on.

"I'm proud to have joined my colleagues to do our job and conduct Congressional Oversight on this highly suspect 'inspection,'" she said.

Greene also tweeted about the shooting in Nashville on Monday. She posted that her "prayers are with the victims and families at the Covenant School in Nashville. Another absolutely horrific needless tragedy."

"Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns," the Republican wrote.

Greene also criticized President Joe Biden, calling him a "fool" and a "failure."

"Gun grabbers like Joe Biden and Democrats should give up their Secret Service protection and put themselves on the same level as our unprotected innocent precious children at school," she tweeted.

"School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nations children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!! End this now," Greene added.

Newsweek has emailed the ATF for comment.