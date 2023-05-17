News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes After Being Laughed at in Congress

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene Congress House of Representatives Republicans

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at an expert witness at a House committee hearing for apparently laughing at her.

Greene, who has returned to House committee assignments this year after being stripped of her previous roles in 2021 following uproar over her past incendiary comments, was attending a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday to discuss the threat of organized left-wing violence. The hearing was titled "'Mostly Peaceful': Countering Left-Wing Organized Violence."

Intervening in the Republican-led event, Greene attacked the "far-left groups" that she said occupied cities like Portland and Seattle in the summer of 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests.

"I would like to remind everyone here that in the summer of 2020 the protests and violence in major cities all over the country were so intense it caused over $2 billion in damage to the federal buildings and local businesses," she said. "The far-left groups that occupied Portland were there for over 100 days…How [can] an antifa group and left-wing extremist group come over and literally take over city blocks?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2023. Greene was angered by an expert witness apparently laughing at her during a House committee hearing on left-wing extremism on Tuesday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene then claimed that the House committee had "experienced some left-wing extremism of our own," saying that a dozen protesters had been arrested on the second floor of the building where the committee was meeting.

"You kinda can't even make this up," Greene said of the arrests, claiming that "George Soros funded" a group demonstrating outside.

She then showed some pictures of protesters standing around a sign and then being arrested and taken away by Capitol police.

"I don't know if we call that an insurrection or left-wing extremism, violence, I'm not sure how we call it," she said.

Greene then addressed the subject of white supremacy, previously mentioned during the hearing by Amy Spitalnick, senior advisor at nonpartisan organization Human Rights First.

Spitalnick previously led Integrity First for America, another nonpartisan nonprofit that held accountable the neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups responsible for the August 2017 violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In her intervention during the hearing, Spitalnick testified that the U.S. is "grappling with a very real threat of right-wing extremism in this country." She said that, "every single statistic makes clear that the vast majority of extremist violence is perpetrated by those motivated by white supremacist and other right-wing ideologies."

Greene addressed Spitalnick's intervention by claiming that people who support abortions are the real white supremacists, because "20 million Black babies" have been aborted in America "since Roe v Wade."

As Greene was speaking, Spitalnick apparently laughed—which angered the Georgia congresswoman.

"Is this funny to you?" Greene asked. "Is babies being murdered in the womb funny to you? Because you're smirking and laughing at me right now."

Spitalnick replied: "What's not funny are the Black people and Hispanic people and Jewish people and Muslim people who have been murdered in synagogues, in church, in supermarkets, in mosques, by white supremacists."

Greene shot back that "murder isn't just for minorities."

The back-and-forth between the two was interrupted as Greene's time for questions—five minutes—ran out.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC