Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes After Being Laughed at in Congress

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at an expert witness at a House committee hearing for apparently laughing at her.

Greene, who has returned to House committee assignments this year after being stripped of her previous roles in 2021 following uproar over her past incendiary comments, was attending a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday to discuss the threat of organized left-wing violence. The hearing was titled "'Mostly Peaceful': Countering Left-Wing Organized Violence."

Intervening in the Republican-led event, Greene attacked the "far-left groups" that she said occupied cities like Portland and Seattle in the summer of 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests.

"I would like to remind everyone here that in the summer of 2020 the protests and violence in major cities all over the country were so intense it caused over $2 billion in damage to the federal buildings and local businesses," she said. "The far-left groups that occupied Portland were there for over 100 days…How [can] an antifa group and left-wing extremist group come over and literally take over city blocks?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 15, 2023. Greene was angered by an expert witness apparently laughing at her during a House committee hearing on left-wing extremism on Tuesday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene then claimed that the House committee had "experienced some left-wing extremism of our own," saying that a dozen protesters had been arrested on the second floor of the building where the committee was meeting.

"You kinda can't even make this up," Greene said of the arrests, claiming that "George Soros funded" a group demonstrating outside.

She then showed some pictures of protesters standing around a sign and then being arrested and taken away by Capitol police.

"I don't know if we call that an insurrection or left-wing extremism, violence, I'm not sure how we call it," she said.

Greene then addressed the subject of white supremacy, previously mentioned during the hearing by Amy Spitalnick, senior advisor at nonpartisan organization Human Rights First.

Spitalnick previously led Integrity First for America, another nonpartisan nonprofit that held accountable the neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups responsible for the August 2017 violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In her intervention during the hearing, Spitalnick testified that the U.S. is "grappling with a very real threat of right-wing extremism in this country." She said that, "every single statistic makes clear that the vast majority of extremist violence is perpetrated by those motivated by white supremacist and other right-wing ideologies."

Greene addressed Spitalnick's intervention by claiming that people who support abortions are the real white supremacists, because "20 million Black babies" have been aborted in America "since Roe v Wade."

As Greene was speaking, Spitalnick apparently laughed—which angered the Georgia congresswoman.

"Is this funny to you?" Greene asked. "Is babies being murdered in the womb funny to you? Because you're smirking and laughing at me right now."

Spitalnick replied: "What's not funny are the Black people and Hispanic people and Jewish people and Muslim people who have been murdered in synagogues, in church, in supermarkets, in mosques, by white supremacists."

Greene shot back that "murder isn't just for minorities."

The back-and-forth between the two was interrupted as Greene's time for questions—five minutes—ran out.