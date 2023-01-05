Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Fight Over Trump

Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado have publicly disagreed in recent days about former President Donald Trump's role in regard to the ongoing fight for the open House speaker position.

Greene and Boebert have been on opposing sides during Representative Kevin McCarthy's failed bids to become House speaker. Greene has steadfastly supported the California Republican, while Boebert has voted against him on each of the six ballots cast thus far.

Trump, meanwhile, has endorsed McCarthy for the position and has also posted multiple statements on his Truth Social platform that encouraged Republican lawmakers to back McCarthy.

Boebert has rejected Trump's calls, though, and said on the House floor Wednesday that the former leader should encourage McCarthy to drop his bid.

"Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us—even having my favorite president [Donald Trump] call us and tell us we need to knock this off," Boebert said.

She continued, "I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that 'sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw.'"

Audible gasps could be heard from House members as a response to Boebert's remarks.

However, Greene contended that Trump's support was allowing McCarthy to retain most of the Republican votes.

"It's a big credit to President Trump that it really helped hold the majority that we have for Kevin McCarthy," Greene said outside the House chamber Wednesday after McCarthy's fifth attempt failed, according to The Hill. "So that's how to read that one."

On Thursday, Greene tweeted out a Trump post from Truth Social that stated the negotiations for the House speaker position would strengthen the GOP.

"Thank you President Trump, for continuing to be the leader of the Republican party and helping our conference unite," Greene wrote in her post. "We are ready to get to work to Make America Great Again!"

As for the potential impact Boebert's recent comments might have on the continuing fight over who will be the next speaker, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich doesn't think her opinion will have much sway.

"Did you see the margin by which she was elected?" Gingrich told Politico, referencing the slim margin by which Boebert was reelected in November. "I don't put much stock in what she says, and I don't think Trump does either. Trump admires McCarthy and if the attack is from the so-called right, then it's pretty hard to explain why they're against someone Trump is supporting."

