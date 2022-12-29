Marjorie Taylor Greene Lays Out Vision for Republican Party's Future

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday tweeted out a road map of what the Republican-led House of Representatives might seek to accomplish in the upcoming Congress.

Greene, who has publicly advocated for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to become the next speaker of the House, said "many House Republicans have changed and moved to the right, but the base doesn't know yet."

She differentiated between her caucus and a group of at least 18 Senate Republicans—which she referred to as the "uniparty"—who voted for the $1.7 trillion "omnimonster" (omnibus spending bill). She said that while 36 percent of the Republican senators were in favor of the supposed Democrats' agenda, only 4 percent of House Republicans voted for the bill, including "traitors" Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

I have a vision of a Republican Party that truly serves the American people and our many great needs.



Our House GOP conference all suffered together so much in the past two years and many House Republicans have changed and moved to the right, but the base doesn’t know yet.

1/8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 29, 2022

Greene cited "voting records and election results" as proof that Republicans who fight President Joe Biden and the Democrats' agenda are successful, specifically calling out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for "helping pass" Democratic legislation.

"The base will no longer tolerate Uniparty Republicans, which are viewed as America Last, and I have been making that clear inside our conference while the base has been making it loud & clear on the outside," Greene wrote. "This must continue in order to keep our conference moving right."

Greene spokesperson Nick Dyer declined to add context to Greene's tweets, telling Newsweek that they speak for themselves.

In November on MSNBC, former GOP Representative Joe Walsh predicted that McCarthy—whom he described as a "hollow man"—will essentially be subservient to Greene and that "it's too late" for moderate Republicans to focus on immigration, inflation or health care.

"McCarthy will probably be speaker, but let's be real," Walsh said. "Marjorie Taylor Greene these next two years will be the speaker of the House. She will have McCarthy by the short hairs every single day of the week for the next two years."

Walsh's words were echoed by former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, who said during an airing of MSNBC's Morning Joe in early December that Greene's sway on the party supersedes that of moderate House Republicans.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the most powerful speaker of the House because she will have the opportunity to control what comes out of Kevin's mouth around the things that matter to that small cadre," Steele said.

Greene's support for McCarthy has caused rifts with other Republicans often viewed on the fringe, or farther right than typical moderates, such as Representatives Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

Both have expressed opposition to McCarthy taking the speaker's gavel in January. Greene has tried urging Gaetz to support McCarthy, though as recently as Saturday he encouraged fellow House Republican Jim Jordan to challenge McCarthy.

"Many House Republicans learned for the first time after J6 [January 6, 2021, the day of the U.S. Capitol riot] what it's like to not have support from K Street and big corporations bc they refused to donate for much of the past two years," Greene continued in her tweet thread.

"This was a good lesson in many ways because while Republicans were tossed to the side by K Street & Big Corporate bc of all the woke agenda bs and insurrection lies, many House Republicans learned they don't need K Street and Big Corporate like they need them."