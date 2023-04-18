News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns On MAGA Names Over Teenage Grooming Claims

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander for being an alleged predator, adding that white nationalist Nick Fuentes knew about the man's behavior.

Alexander—a former ally of Donald Trump and Fuentes—has been accused of asking teenage boys within Fuentes' movement for sexual pictures, as first reported by The Daily Beast. Addressing the allegations in a statement after the story broke out, Alexander wrote to apologize for "any inappropriate messages sent over the years," saying he had "repented before God."

He added: "When I've flirted or others have flirted with me, I've flexed my credentials or dropped corny pick up lines. Other times, I've been careless and should've qualified those coming up to me's [sic] identities during flirtatious banter at the start." Alexander has previously identified as bisexual and said he was "battling with same-sex attraction."

Despite his apologies, Alexander said that "nothing unlawful has occurred." He has stated that he's being targeted by false claims and that screenshots of his messages were edited, though he failed to specify which ones.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) arrives at an event at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Georgia congresswoman has condemned Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander for alleged predatory behavior. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The scandal around Alexander, once a key figure in the MAGA movement, has roiled Fuentes and its pro-Trump, nationalist and white supremacist "America First" movement, with many—even within the group—asking whether Fuentes knew about Alexander's behavior and chose to ignore it.

Among the latter there's Greene, one of the most prominent and loyal Trump supporters. Sharing an article from The Daily Beast about the accusations against Alexander, the Georgia congresswoman tweeted: "This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys. And Nick Fuentes was in on it. #NickKnew."

She added: "In exchange for recanting his accusation, [Nick] Fuentes and [Ali] Alexander offered to get him a job in politics. @FBI should investigate."

But Alexander appears not to have appreciated being attacked from what he called a former friend. "Marjorie Taylor Greene loved me until, in December 2022, I exposed the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene committed a crime," he wrote on social media, as seen in a tweet shared by attorney Ron Filipkowski.

"Now she's trying to intimidate me (and other rightwingers)—with smears and lies—so I do not expose her crime. I have the receipts and I will not be intimidated. Remember this night," he added.

Twitter users have also responded to Greene's tweet by sharing pictures of the congresswoman and Alexander smiling next to each other.

But there's more to the story that touches Greene closely. Milo Yiannopoulos, Greene's former intern, has been the source of the accusations against Alexander, providing video interviews and other evidence of the Stop the Steal organizer's alleged predatory behavior.

Yiannopoulos, once a rising star of the alt-right, saw his career imploding after he made controversial remarks which appeared to downplay pedophilia. His comments were made during an interview which surfaced in 2017 where he seemed to condone sexual relationships between men and "younger boys." Amid the scandal that followed his remarks, he resigned as an editor at Breitbart and lost a lucrative book deal.

Yiannopoulos has reportedly turned on Fuentes and Alexander after being pushed out of a potential role in rapper Kanye West's presidential campaign.

Newsweek has contacted Greene's spokesperson for comment by email.

