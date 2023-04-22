Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Wild Accusation About Dylan Mulvaney

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene assailed transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, baselessly calling the model "one of the biggest pedophiles in America today" on a now-deleted episode of her podcast MTG Battleground.

"I'd like to bring up one of the biggest pedophiles in America today," Greene said in the deleted clip that resurfaced on Twitter. "His name is Dylan Mulvaney, and I won't be referring to him as a she or her."

Transgender rights have been in the national spotlight in recent weeks as Republicans introduce laws across the country to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, bar drag shows from public spaces and ban gender-affirming care for children. Most recently, Bud Light's promotional partnership with Mulvaney has caused outrage for some conservatives, even leading to bar fights and bomb threats. Mulvaney was sent a personalized beer can by the company in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her announcement that she was transitioning.

Greene has been highly critical of Mulvaney and her deal with Bud Light and has been a notable voice among the number of high-profile figures boycotting the beer maker.

Meanwhile, while discussing the Bud Light controversy in a tweet earlier this week, Greene also mentioned former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." Greene then compared Fox New's $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to online reviews.

"We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes [sic] products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can't criticize a voting machine company or you'll get sued for millions and millions of dollars," Greene said.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned recent bomb threats to several Anheuser-Busch factories. Anheuser-Busch is the parent company of Bud Light, and the threats are part of a wave of national backlash that has erupted since Mulvaney shared a video of her drinking out of a Bud Light can.

Getty file photos of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene baselessly called Mulvaney “one of the biggest pedophiles in America” on a now-deleted podcast episode. Rob Kim, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Many prominent figures have also joined the Bud Light debate. Donald Trump Jr., Joe Rogan and Caitlyn Jenner join Greene in weighing in on the issue. Singer Kid Rock's violent reaction to the news of the partnership has also gone viral.

Social media users mocked Greene after she tweeted that she had bought a crate of Coors Light to protest Bud Light, despite Coors having an established track record of LGBTQ+ advocacy.

"I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed it's gender to the queen of beers. So it's made to chill from here on out," Greene tweeted. However, thousands of social media users slammed Greene, pointing to Coors Light longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Georgia lawmaker also used the Mulvaney controversy to take a jab at Senator Lindsey Graham after the senator and other top Republicans criticized Greene for praising the Pentagon leak suspect. She responded to the South Carolina lawmaker's backlash by tweeting an altered photo of Graham holding a Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light beer can.