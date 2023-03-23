Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Invite Biden Accuser to Congress

Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz have invited a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by now-President Joe Biden to Congress to give a transcribed interview regarding the claims.

Tara Reade, an author and podcast host, alleged in a 2019 first-person piece that Biden had made unwanted sexual advances on her while she was working in his senate office as an intern in 1993. The story became a facet of his eventually successful presidential campaign in 2020.

The news comes as House Republicans on the oversight committee have made investigating the Biden family, in particular its financial records, a priority after gaining the majority in the midterms.

While Gaetz stressed the invitation was to "get the facts," the move comes as Biden's predecessor Donald Trump faces an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney over allegations of hush money payments during the 2016 election, a move which has been accused by his allies of being politically motivated.

Speaking on his Firebrand podcast on Wednesday, the representative for Florida said: "President Trump might not be the only person answering questions about prior conduct."

Reade was among several women to accuse Biden of inappropriate physical contact, and in an account for The Union, claimed Biden "would touch me on the shoulder or hold his hand on my shoulder running his index finger up my neck during a meeting."

In April 2020, she told the New York Times that in 1993 Biden pinned her to a wall, reached under her clothes and penetrated her with his fingers, which the paper said she had told a friend at the time and others since. Biden vehemently denied the allegations at the time.

"This never happened," Biden said in a statement a few weeks after the allegations first emerged. "While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated.

"One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny," he added.

On March 20, Reade tweeted at Greene and Gaetz asking when Biden would be investigated over her allegations, noting: "I am not a former porn star nor did I receive 'hush money'"—alluding to the investigation into Trump.

The same day, Greene, a GOP representative for Georgia, responded that it was "time to take a stand against the two-tiered injustice system" and invited her to Washington D.C. "to speak with us."

Gaetz took to his podcast on Wednesday to announce that James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chair, had told the two members of Congress they were "fully authorized to bring in Tara Reade to take her transcribed interview, to get the facts and to understand what really happened with Joe Biden."

"Congresswoman Greene saw this tweet and she felt as though we ought to get the answers," he explained, adding: "Now, no person's allegation should be taken at face value—there has to be review, there has to be corroboration."

Gaetz recounted the allegation that Biden "violently sexually assaulted her in the Capitol building while she was trying to physically resist him, that he did very terrible things to her."

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment via email on Thursday.

Questions have previously been raised about Reade's account. The New York Times and said former staffers in Biden's senate office could not recall the alleged incident nor any of the behavior Reade alleged, while PBS said of 74 former Biden staffers it spoke to—62 of whom were women—none said they had experienced sexual harassment, assault or inappropriate behavior, nor had heard rumors or allegations against Biden.

Several outlets noted that Reade's account of her time in Biden's office had changed. CNN reported that she had previously said she left Washington D.C. for reasons unrelated to Biden, but later said she left over the allegations of sexual harassment.

In his 2020 statement, Biden referenced the numerous former staffers who had been unable to corroborate her account, adding: "Responsible news organizations should examine and evaluate the full and growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which has changed repeatedly in both small and big ways."

In December 2022, Reade told Newsweek she would "not be silenced" and was "willing to go under oath and testify to what happened in 1993" to the House of Representatives.