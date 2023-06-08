Marjorie Taylor Greene Outlines What's in FBI's Biden Bribery Document

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia outlined some points she took note of after reading the FBI document that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee believes could support their investigation against the Biden family into an alleged bribery scheme.

Greene posted a video of herself in which she was briefing reporters about the information she read after the FBI allowed all committee members to view the subpoenaed document, according to Fox News. In May, the committee's chairman, Kentucky Republican Representative James Comer, tried to get records from the FBI that he believes could reveal whether Biden allegedly received bribes from a foreign national in return for an influence on policy decisions when he served as vice president during the Obama administration.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene of Georgia outlined several points she took note of after reading the FBI document that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee believes could support their investigation against the Biden family into an alleged bribery scheme. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Comer is basing his allegation on information he received from an anonymous whistleblower. He issued a subpoena in May to the FBI seeking an unclassified FD-1023 document related to the alleged scheme. An FD-1023 form is generally a report about an informant and may involve someone speaking to the FBI about alleged crimes.

Greene on Thursday spoke about events that unfolded in 2015-2016 which involved the president's son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019. She said that the document revealed that Hunter Biden advised Burisma to raise money by buying a U.S. oil company, but a "paid informant by the FBI" advised the Ukrainian company against it. The informant reportedly advised Burisma to hire a lawyer who could help with a legal investigation launched against the company by former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who President Joe Biden and his allies helped oust.

I just read the FBI’s FD-1023 form implicating Joe Biden in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme.



Here’s what the American people deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/b3X8qh9MPf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023

Former President Donald Trump and his allies previously accused Biden of pushing out Shokin because the Ukrainian prosecutor was investigating Burisma for legal problems, but that was not the real reason behind Biden's efforts. Biden wanted Shokin to be fired because he wasn't investigating corrupt Ukrainian politicians, according to a USA Today 2019 report.

Though Burisma was being investigated when Hunter Biden was a board member, Shokin's former deputy, Vitaliy Kasko, said that this probe was inactive during the time in which Biden called for Shokin's ouster, according to CNN.

On Thursday, Greene said that Burisma's owner paid a total of $10 million to two Biden family members, without mentioning names. She said that the information in the FBI document revealed that the payment was bribery to get Shokin fired and that the company's owner told the informant that this was a "common practice" in Russia and Ukraine.

"It's part of business there ... that they will pay bribery money in order to get business deals done and that many businesses, they take that into account, they put it in their budget, basically, when they're preparing to buy another company or start another company. That's just normal over in Ukraine," she told reporters about the findings of the document.

Greene also said that the FBI document revealed that Burisma's owner allegedly told the informant that it would take 10 years to track down the payments made to the Biden family because of the numerous bank accounts the money was transferred to, but then later on he said that he has evidence that payments were made to Hunter Biden and his father.

"We are going to continue following this investigation. We're going to continue to look into every single thing that we can uncover," Greene said, concluding the briefing. "We need the FBI to keep cooperating with us. That's extremely important. And I have very high expectations of [FBI director] Christopher Wray that he will do the right thing and continue showing us the information that we're asking for."

The Georgia Congresswoman continued: "What I'm upset about, though, is that the FBI doesn't think the American people are worthy of this unclassified information. I certainly do. I think the American people deserve to see it and know every single bit of it."

Last month, The White House denied the bribery accusation, with Ian Sams, the White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations tweeting, "Innuendo and insinuation masquerading as investigation."

In another tweet, Sams wrote: "For going on 5 years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded politically-motivated attacks against @POTUS without offering evidence for their claims. Or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests. They prefer trafficking in innuendo."

Newsweek reached out by email to the White House for comment.