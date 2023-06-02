Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Video of Woman Giving Her Middle Finger

A woman in Cobb County was seen giving Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene the middle finger in a video that the Georgia congresswoman posted on social media.

On Thursday, Greene tweeted a video of the crowd at her town hall in Powder Springs, captioning it, "WOW — thank you so much Cobb County! It is great to be back home in Northwest Georgia!!" accompanied with a peach emoji.

While most of the crowd was seen applauding Greene, and some even giving her a standing ovation, one woman spotted at the beginning of the clip remained in her seat, holding her left hand up and raising a middle finger to the stage that the Georgia Republican was standing on.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene posted a video that included an attendee giving her the middle finger. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Some Twitters users mocked the congresswoman online, pointing out empty seats in the crowd and noting that the audience appeared to be all white people.

"Wow...such diversity among your supporters: Old white people, aging pale people, elderly bleached people, geriatric milky people, broken down pasty people... You appeal to SO MANY different types, Greene," one user tweeted. "Congratulations."

"Omg. A crowd of 27. I've seen bigger draws for two bums fighting on a Tuesday morning," another wrote.

Some also used the video to accuse Greene of selling out her constituents for the establishment Republican Party and claiming the congresswoman likely faced pushback since she didn't post a longer clip of the event.

Joseph Pino told Greene to "Tell those nice people in Cobb County how you sold them out for the establishment. You voted for more spending, more debt and more inflation."

And Joe Dan Gorman said, "This is the shortest clip MTG has ever posted. Wonder why? Did you get some push back, Backstabber?"

In another tweet, Greene thanked residents of Georgia's 14th Congressional District for attending the town hall, writing, "Thank you to everyone who came out to my Town Hall tonight to ask questions and for allowing me to update you on the important work I'm doing to serve you in Congress!"

"I will never stop working for the people and values of Northwest Georgia!" she tweeted alongside a photo of her in a crowded auditorium.

The 14th District, which Greene represents, was redrawn in 2021 to include a very small portion of Cobb County—a suburban county that has moved away from being a Republican stronghold to leaning more Democratic in recent years. Former President Donald Trump lost the county in both 2016 and 2020, with less than 46 percent of the vote and less than 42 percent, respectively.

Austell and Powder Springs, areas of the county that are included in Greene's lines, are also some of the most solidly Democratic and diverse regions of the county.

"There must be a super tiny sliver of Cobb County in NW Georgia because Cobb County is right next to Atlanta," one Twitter user commented on Greene's video.