News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Primary 'OVER' After Brutal DeSantis Poll

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene Ron DeSantis Republicans Republican Party

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday declared that the Republican primary is "over" after a recent poll shows that an overwhelming majority of GOP voters support Donald Trump.

The poll, conducted between September 2 and 4 by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, found that 60 percent of all 3,745 GOP voters surveyed would back Trump during the incoming Republican primary.

The former president's rivals trailed far behind him, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis securing the support of only 15 percent of Republican voters polled and newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy following him with 8 percent of the vote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron DeSatnsi
In this composite picture: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Georgia representative has said the GOP primary is "over" after poll results show an overwhelming number of voters support former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has distanced himself from his former boss in recent years, had the support of 6 percent of Republican primary voters, Nikki Haley 5 percent, and Chris Christie 3 percent. Tim Scott and Asa Hutchinson followed with 2 and 1 percent of the vote respectively.

Candidates with less than 3 percent of support won't qualify for the next GOP debate scheduled for September 27. According to the poll's results, Scott and Hutchinson would not currently qualify.

What the Morning Consult poll shows is that, despite the many legal challenges he's facing, Trump still dominates the Republican primary with a 45 percent advantage over his immediate rival DeSantis.

For Greene, a MAGA loyalist who has stood by Trump through thick and thin, the poll is evidence that the race for the Republican nomination is "over."

"3 in 5 voters want @realDonaldTrump as their Republican candidate for President," the Georgia Republican wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

She added: "Voters aren't interested in anyone other than the man who delivered 4 years of American greatness and $1.75 gas. It's clear, the American people want 4 more years. This primary is OVER!"

Newsweek contacted Greene's spokesperson on Thursday for comment by email.

The latest polls by FiveThirtyEight show slightly different results, though Trump still triumphs over his rivals by a huge margin. As of September 6, Trump gathered 53 percent of the Republican vote, according to the website, while DeSantis trailed him with 15.6 percent and Ramaswamy with 8.9 percent of the vote.

The Florida governor, who was expected to be the main challenger to Trump ahead of the primary, saw his campaign slumping over the past few weeks, with his popularity plunging to the lowest in poll's history in late July.

Earlier this month, Trump nearly doubled his lead over DeSantis, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The former president maintains the support of a majority of Republican voters despite facing four indictments this year, including charges related to conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, mishandling sensitive documents after leaving the White House, and orchestrating the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, calling the cases against him part of a political "witch trial" and "election interference."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC