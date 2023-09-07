Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Primary 'OVER' After Brutal DeSantis Poll

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday declared that the Republican primary is "over" after a recent poll shows that an overwhelming majority of GOP voters support Donald Trump.

The poll, conducted between September 2 and 4 by global decision intelligence company Morning Consult, found that 60 percent of all 3,745 GOP voters surveyed would back Trump during the incoming Republican primary.

The former president's rivals trailed far behind him, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis securing the support of only 15 percent of Republican voters polled and newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy following him with 8 percent of the vote.

In this composite picture: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Georgia representative has said the GOP primary is "over" after poll results show an overwhelming number of voters support former President Donald Trump. Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has distanced himself from his former boss in recent years, had the support of 6 percent of Republican primary voters, Nikki Haley 5 percent, and Chris Christie 3 percent. Tim Scott and Asa Hutchinson followed with 2 and 1 percent of the vote respectively.

Candidates with less than 3 percent of support won't qualify for the next GOP debate scheduled for September 27. According to the poll's results, Scott and Hutchinson would not currently qualify.

What the Morning Consult poll shows is that, despite the many legal challenges he's facing, Trump still dominates the Republican primary with a 45 percent advantage over his immediate rival DeSantis.

For Greene, a MAGA loyalist who has stood by Trump through thick and thin, the poll is evidence that the race for the Republican nomination is "over."

"3 in 5 voters want @realDonaldTrump as their Republican candidate for President," the Georgia Republican wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

She added: "Voters aren't interested in anyone other than the man who delivered 4 years of American greatness and $1.75 gas. It's clear, the American people want 4 more years. This primary is OVER!"

Newsweek contacted Greene's spokesperson on Thursday for comment by email.

The latest polls by FiveThirtyEight show slightly different results, though Trump still triumphs over his rivals by a huge margin. As of September 6, Trump gathered 53 percent of the Republican vote, according to the website, while DeSantis trailed him with 15.6 percent and Ramaswamy with 8.9 percent of the vote.

The Florida governor, who was expected to be the main challenger to Trump ahead of the primary, saw his campaign slumping over the past few weeks, with his popularity plunging to the lowest in poll's history in late July.

Earlier this month, Trump nearly doubled his lead over DeSantis, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The former president maintains the support of a majority of Republican voters despite facing four indictments this year, including charges related to conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, mishandling sensitive documents after leaving the White House, and orchestrating the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, calling the cases against him part of a political "witch trial" and "election interference."