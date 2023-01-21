Marjorie Taylor Greene Pushes 'How To Steal An Election' Conspiracy Video

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared a video to Twitter that argues that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and voter fraud.

Greene, who was recently appointed to serve on the powerful House of Representatives' Oversight Committee, shared the video entitled "How to steal an election" on Saturday morning.

In just over a minute, a narrator alleges a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump involving the media, "Big Tech," the Democratic Party and others, with a particular focus on President Joe Biden.

Former President Trump and his allies have long made unfounded claims that the election was "stolen" from him through mass voter fraud and other irregularities, but these claims have been consistently rejected by election officials from both parties and by the courts.

The video Greene shared is not new and has been available online since at least September, 2021 at screencast-o-matic.com, a website for creating and editing videos.

At the beginning of the video, the narrator says: "Start with a virus imported into America," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the U.S. beginning in the early months of 2020.

The video then goes on to suggest that COVID-19 was used to "blame the president. Keep blaming. Blame some more" and then mentions the lockdowns of small businesses as the narrator says "Kill the economy."

"Push mail-in voting. Stoke a race war. Call for riots," he adds.

When mail-in voting is mentioned, there's a brief clip from John Carpenter's 1988 movie They Live, a cult classic where aliens and their human collaborators secretly rule the world. Footage of a burning car features when the voiceover mentions riots.

The video then turns to Biden, initially showing former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard - who has since left the party - and says "Pick a candidate. No, not her."

Gabbard sought the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020 but performed poorly in polls, dropping out in March of that year and endorsing Biden.

The video goes on to suggest that polls showing Biden ahead of Trump were manipulated, that software designed to steal elections was installed in voting machines in swing states and that ballot boxes were stuffed with extra ballots to the benefit of the president.

"Get media to say it's over. Call the Big Tech guys. Ban anyone who notices," the narrator says as an image of a suspended Twitter account is shown. "Act like the whole thing never happened. Stealing the most powerful republic in the world? It's that easy."

More than 50 lawsuits brought by former President Trump and his allies challenging the results of the 2020 election were dismissed by state and federal courts by January, 2021, according to a Reuters fact check.

On November 12, 2020, U.S. election security officials issued a joint statement saying that the election "was the most secure in American history."

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the statement said.

Newsweek has asked Marjorie Taylor Greene's office for comment.