Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to 'Digital Blackface' Discussion

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has intervened in the debate sparked by CNN about the use of a "digital blackface" by posting a GIF of a man saying "Just stop." The man in the meme is Black—flaunting the same behavior the news channel was describing in its article.

CNN recently published an online piece describing white people's use of memes or popular GIFs featuring Black people as "digital blackface." Digital blackface, a term that has been around for a few years now, is defined as a practice where white people use reaction GIFs and memes with the images and voices of Black people to express often exaggerated emotions.

Most of such multimedia content, according to experts and commentators, shows racialized reactions and "exaggerated displays of Blackness," author and cultural critic Lauren Michele Jackson wrote in an essay for Teen Vogue which described digital blackface. Not every GIF or meme showing a Black person can be considered digital blackface: but a line is drawn when these images show Black people as loud, dumb, violent, or hypersexual, fostering racialized, racist views of Black people.

Though the term "digital blackface" and criticisms of the phenomenon have been around for a while, CNN's article sparked a new controversy around it, dividing the internet on whether white people should use memes and GIFs representing Black people.

Cutting through the debate on the deeper reasons why white people may be enamored with memes and reaction GIFs which often portray Black people as caricatures, according to critics, Greene doubled down on the concept of "digital blackface" using a GIF of a Black man.

Last year, Greene participated in a fringe right-wing conference with ties to white nationalists—America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC)—though she said she did not know who the event organizers were or what views they held. The event was organized by white nationalist activist Nick Fuentes.

Her attendance sparked calls to have her expelled from Congress and received criticism from fellow Republicans including Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and Mike Pompeo. Greene defended herself saying the attacks against her were an attempt to "cancel" her.

Back in 2021, the Georgia congresswoman was stripped of her committee assignments by the then-House Democratic majority over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories, and her calls for violence against Democratic officials.

In 2018, after a wildfire in California sparked by a poorly maintained electrical grid, Greene suggested that the blaze was set by the Rothschild family, who are Jewish, with space lasers. The following year, the Georgia Republican said that Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan weren't "really official" members of Congress because they didn't take the oath of office on the Bible, as both are Muslims.

