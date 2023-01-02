Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Details of Investigation Into Joe Biden

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared details of the new rules that will govern the House of Representatives when Republicans take charge on Tuesday.

The proposed rules, which will have to be passed on January 3, include a resolution to create a subcommittee to probe "the Weaponization of the Federal Government" under President Joe Biden's administration.

The new GOP majority will first have to elect a speaker on Tuesday before adopting the rules package and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has used the rules as way to make concessions to members who are opposed to his election as speaker.

"We are so serious, it's not just a goal, it's a rule," Greene tweeted on Sunday, and added what appeared to be a quote from the rules package: "Establish the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the full extent of the Biden Administration's assault on the constitutional rights of American citizens."

The resolution laying out the rules for 118th Congress is currently available on the House's website but the 55-page document does not mention Biden specifically, instead it outlines a resolution "establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary."

The final text of the House rules will be available on Tuesday and it will be put to a vote after a speaker is elected. There has been concern that McCarthy will not have enough votes to win the speakership on the first ballot and his allies are reportedly preparing for multiple ballots.

McCarthy has used the rules package in an attempt to make concessions to House Republicans who may not support his bid to become speaker and he issued a "Dear Colleague" letter to fellow Republicans ahead of Tuesday's vote.

The investigation into the Biden administration is set to take the form of a "Church-style" committee—a reference to a 1975 Senate select committee that investigated the intelligence agencies and was chaired by Senator Frank Church.

In his letter to Republicans, McCarthy referred to it as a "Church-style Select Committee focused exclusively on exposing the weaponization of government against our citizenry, writ large."

Greene, who supports McCarthy for the speakership, also suggested in a tweet on Sunday that the Republican-led House could bring articles of impeachment against President Biden.

"2023 will be a great year to impeach Joe Biden!" Greene tweeted.

Greene has long called for Biden's impeachment and she said in November "We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," while she told a rally before the midterm elections that if Republicans won the House "we will impeach Joe Biden."

Newsweek has asked the White House for comment.