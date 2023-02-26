Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Americans Being Sold Out Like a 'Prostitute'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) has once again justified her comments regarding a "national divorce," claiming Joe Biden's administration has sold Americans out like a "prostitute."

The Georgia Republican doubled down on her previous support for a national divorce in a Twitter response to right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza, who appeared to be understanding of her comments, while not embracing them fully.

On February 25, Greene said America was divided and claimed: "The left is bullying and abusing the right."

She pointed to the nation's considerable national debt, which she claimed was $34 trillion, higher than the U.S. government's estimate of $31.4 trillion, and said the White House prioritized sending support packages to "foreign borders, and foreign wars."

While Greene didn't mention which war, she has been critical of the amount of money that has been spent on arming and supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion more than a year ago.

Greene added: "The American people no longer want anything to do with a federal government that sells them out to the rest of the world like a pimp sells a prostitute for power and money.

"And the people on the right no longer want to be abused and bullied by the left, who regardless of how loud we yell and how hard we fight will never respect us and never stop forcing their filthy ways down our throats."

Greene added: "Whether anyone likes it or not, the national divorce is a discussion that we must have, and in spite of all the criticism, I'm willing to have it.

"Yet it's been interesting watching many debate my words, but unwilling to ask me directly what I mean by national divorce."

The Republican firebrand also claimed the government had "arguably violated the rights of the people," although she didn't expand on this remark.

Greene explained what she meant by a national divorce in a February 21 Twitter thread where she said it should come about not through a civil war, "but a legal agreement to separate our ideological and political disagreements by states while maintaining our legal union."

But her proposal has been met with criticism among figures on the right, including former chief strategist to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, who said: "You might as well go over to Arlington National Cemetery, go over to the section of the veterans at Gettysburg, and spit on their graves as to even mention that this country would be split apart."

But there is a growing movement among Republicans who are expressing less support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression.

A CBS News/YouGov poll in early January showed a slight majority of Republicans - 52 percent to 48 percent - wanted their member of Congress to oppose more funding for Ukraine.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll shared in early February showed feelings among Republicans that the country was doing "too much" for Ukraine were up 18 percent from that position in April 2022.

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office for comment.