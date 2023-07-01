Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Pride Rainbow 'Belongs-to-God'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, said on Saturday during a Trump rally that the Pride rainbow "belongs to God."

"Today is July 1st but all last month was what the left refers to is Pride month," she told the crowd, who in response booed, agreeing with her remarks. "God-fearing people here and everywhere know the rainbow belongs to God."

Greene was among the guest speakers who delivered speeches at former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign stop in Pickens, South Carolina. The Georgia congresswoman, who is one of Trump's top loyalists, expressed enthusiasm about the rally early Saturday morning on Twitter, writing that "people can't wait to see President Trump."

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ rights remain a critical issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Many in the LGBTQ+ community have sounded the alarm about increasingly anti-gay and anti-transgender rhetoric from Republicans, while at least 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have introduced into state legislatures so far this year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"God fearing people here and everywhere know the rainbow belongs to God." -Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/LKaFi70XUh — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 1, 2023

Greene has repeatedly touted an anti-LGBTQ+ stance on different occasions, including a time when conservatives called for boycotting retailer Target for selling Pride-themed products.

"American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It's not the woke mob, they only bully and riot," she said in a May tweet in which she shared a music video produced by Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levy, two pro-Trump rappers, supporting the boycott of Target. Target, at the time, removed some of its LGBTQ+ Pride products from some stores in the South, citing threats against staff members.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, claimed that the boycott is part of "a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country," to which Greene commented, "No one is attacking the gay community Gavin."

"They don't want their children forcefully exposed to the radical side of pride with 'tuck it' and 'binding' children's clothes and messaging while simply shopping at Target," she added.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30 in Washington, D.C. Greene said on Saturday during a Trump rally that the Pride rainbow "belongs to God." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Also in May, Greene opposed Department of Defense (DOD) initiatives that involve using drag performances to attract new recruits.

"I will NOT vote to fund ANY Trans programs of ANY kind especially of medical nature in our NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act]. ZERO. Our military has only one purpose, the defense of our country. Our military needs to train men for war, not turn men into fake women," she tweeted at the time.

In another instance when monkeypox was rapidly spreading last year, the Georgia lawmaker claimed that the disease is spreading through "gay sex orgies." Greene made her remark during her podcast show in which she promoted her new monkeypox T-shirt before speaking about the illness.

"You are not supposed to talk about how it really gets spread around but we are going to just go ahead and let you know," she said at the time. "Yes, it is gay sex orgies, sorry everybody, that is the truth, it just had to be said. Make sure you get your monkeypox T-shirt but don't catch monkeypox, stay away from that stuff."

The monkeypox outbreak was reportedly concentrated more among men who have sex with men, but anyone was prone to getting infected, especially if they had direct skin-to-skin contact with a person who has the disease.

"Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus," a fact sheet from the World Health Organization (WHO) stated at the time.

