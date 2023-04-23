News

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says We 'Need More Fighters' Like Mike Lindell

By
News Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Lindell Voter Fraud Conspiracy theories

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has shown her support for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell after he was ordered to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who debunked his claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The firebrand Republican threw her support behind Lindell, who has shared several conspiracy theories that claimed the 2020 presidential election result was due to widespread fraud.

In an April 22 quote tweet response to Lindell's post, Greene said: "We need more fighters like Mike Lindell."

Lindell's post included a photo of him driving a go-kart which included the caption: "I don't always get sued for $5 million dollars. But when I do, I ride go-karts."

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lindell
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lindell. Greene praised Lindell in a recent Twitter post. Getty

The My Pillow CEO has made numerous claims that Donald Trump did not lose the election and that Joe Biden and the Democrats somehow carried out a nationwide campaign to steal it.

No credible evidence has emerged to support the claims of widespread voter fraud that Lindell and other conservatives have made following the election.

In a bid to prove his claim, Lindell offered $5 million to anyone who could debunk his data that supposedly proved Chinese interference affected the results of the 2020 election.

But computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman, 63, ended up proving Lindell wrong, according to an arbitration panel.

The panel ruled Zeidman, who The Washington Post said was a Trump voter from Nevada, had examined Lindell's data and successfully found it did not prove voter fraud.

According to the panel, Lindell Management, which created the contest, must give Zeidman $5 million after initially refusing to pay him.

Lindell has been defiant and previously told Newsweek in a text that he believed the panel's decision was "horrible" and "wrong."

He added: "We are having the Election Crime Bureau Summit on August 16th-17th in Missouri.

"This is just another attack to try and stop us from getting rid of the Electonic Voting Machines and going to paper ballots. Hand counted."

Greene has also supported former President Trump's false claim the election was "stolen" and made reference to Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox.

She tweeted on April 18: "We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes [sic] products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can't criticize a voting machine company or you'll get sued for millions and millions of dollars."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC