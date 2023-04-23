Marjorie Taylor Greene Says We 'Need More Fighters' Like Mike Lindell

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has shown her support for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell after he was ordered to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who debunked his claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The firebrand Republican threw her support behind Lindell, who has shared several conspiracy theories that claimed the 2020 presidential election result was due to widespread fraud.

In an April 22 quote tweet response to Lindell's post, Greene said: "We need more fighters like Mike Lindell."

Lindell's post included a photo of him driving a go-kart which included the caption: "I don't always get sued for $5 million dollars. But when I do, I ride go-karts."

The My Pillow CEO has made numerous claims that Donald Trump did not lose the election and that Joe Biden and the Democrats somehow carried out a nationwide campaign to steal it.

No credible evidence has emerged to support the claims of widespread voter fraud that Lindell and other conservatives have made following the election.

In a bid to prove his claim, Lindell offered $5 million to anyone who could debunk his data that supposedly proved Chinese interference affected the results of the 2020 election.

But computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman, 63, ended up proving Lindell wrong, according to an arbitration panel.

The panel ruled Zeidman, who The Washington Post said was a Trump voter from Nevada, had examined Lindell's data and successfully found it did not prove voter fraud.

According to the panel, Lindell Management, which created the contest, must give Zeidman $5 million after initially refusing to pay him.

Lindell has been defiant and previously told Newsweek in a text that he believed the panel's decision was "horrible" and "wrong."

He added: "We are having the Election Crime Bureau Summit on August 16th-17th in Missouri.

"This is just another attack to try and stop us from getting rid of the Electonic Voting Machines and going to paper ballots. Hand counted."

Greene has also supported former President Trump's false claim the election was "stolen" and made reference to Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox.

She tweeted on April 18: "We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes [sic] products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can't criticize a voting machine company or you'll get sued for millions and millions of dollars."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office for comment.