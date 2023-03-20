Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Her Own Party as Potential Trump Arrest Looms

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump's loudest supporters, has criticized her own party for letting the former president be attacked. Trump says he'll be arrested Tuesday over a $130,000 payout of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Greene accused the GOP of undermining the party's capability of standing up for one of their own. "It feels like 2017 all over again," the congresswoman wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"When the Russia hoax started and Republicans backed away from our innocent President Trump and allowed him to be viciously attacked and lied about. The base will not support Republicans who back away this time."

Greene added: "The base feels like if the Republican Party can't, or worse, won't stop the Communist Democrat's weaponized political machine trying to arrest President Trump for stupid fake charges, then they can't trust Republicans to do anything. I don't blame them."

It feels like 2017 all over again.



When the Russia hoax started and Republicans backed away from our innocent President Trump and allowed him to be viciously attacked and lied about.



The base will not support Republicans who back away this time.



The base feels like if the… https://t.co/EBa79AZrRF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2023

It's not the first time that Greene, a MAGA Republican, has attacked her own party or reveled in its divisions. The congresswoman is considered an extremist who once publicly embraced QAnon-inspired conspiracy theories. She has been a thorn in the GOP's sides in the past few years, though she has since moved from the far-right fringes of the party closer to its establishment center.

The same animosity Greene has shown towards the party has been reciprocated by top senior Republicans, including Mitch McConnell. In 2021, he called her a "cancer" on the GOP.

However, recent developments—including her unwavering support of Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speakership—have granted her a more central, influential and relevant role within the party. Greene has seats on two of the most powerful departments in the House: The Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the Committee on Homeland Security.

That doesn't mean that Greene's fight is over against those Republicans who'd rather drop Trump than support him through a third bid for president in 2024. On the other hand, Trump's looming arrest by a New York grand jury has sparked a new wave of attacks from the congresswoman.

"If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win. And those Republicans that stand by and cheer for his persecution or do nothing to stop it will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, scorned, and punished by the base," Greene tweeted on Saturday.

"President Trump did nothing wrong and has always fought for the American people, and we all know it, which is why we love him. And any Republican who thinks the Democrats will stop this madness once Trump is out of the way is fooling themselves."

Greene added: "The base has had enough of Republicans that won't stand up for the people and against the Democrats war against Trump, his admin, his supporters, and traditional values."

Newsweek has emailed Greene's press team for comment.