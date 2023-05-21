Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Jamaal Bowman, Vows She 'Will Not Be Silent'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Green (GA-R) has vowed she "will not be silent" amid an ongoing spat with New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman.

The pair previously clashed in April after Greene appeared outside a Manhattan courthouse to protest Donald Trump's arraignment.

In a May 20 tweet, the outspoken Georgia Republican blasted Bowman and said the Democrat wanted to silence her.

A split image of Jamaal Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has hit out at Bowman saying she will not be silenced. Getty

She said: "Jamal Bowman said it's all about silencing my speech. He doesn't want me to be able to speak one single word. It's not about white supremacy like he claims, it's about silencing me. Well too bad. I will not be silent."

Greene's tweet included a clip from Right Side Broadcast News where her vehicle was surrounded during the rally in Manhattan.

She continued: "Here is Jamal Bowman as my vehicle pulls away after I used my 1st Amendment right to protest the unconstitutional arrest and weaponization of government against President Trump."

Greene strongly disputed any claim that her appearance had anything to do with white supremacy.

The Republican said: "Tell me what is public white supremacy about my peaceful protest against DA Alvin Bragg weaponizing his power and wrongful prosecuting President Trump for nothing. That has nothing to do with skin color or race.

"He continues shouting, 'MTG (Marjorie Taylor Greene) needs to take her *** back to Washington and do something about white power.' What white power? Joe Biden?"

2/2



Here is Jamal Bowman as my vehicle pulls away after I used my 1st amendment right to protest the unconstitutional arrest and weaponization of government against President Trump.



After I leave he starts his ranting lies, “Now let’s talk about the truth!”



“Get outta here!”… pic.twitter.com/zdLWRE8CXx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 20, 2023

The GOP representative earlier this week hit out at Bowman's use of the term "white supremacist" and said it was a slur that was equal in severity to the n-word.

She also claimed Bowman "led a mob" at the Manhattan courthouse and that her life was in danger.

Her comments were in response to a reporter's question about a clash she had with Bowman which happened as embattled Republican Representative George Santos (NY-R) addressed journalists on Wednesday.

In a statement previously sent to Newsweek, Bowman refuted Greene's accusations, branding them "reckless" and stated the many times in America's history where Black men were attacked.

"This is why it is so important that we teach and know our history. There is a long tradition, that Marjorie should be well aware of Black men who are passionate, outspoken, or who stand their ground being characterized as 'threatening' or 'intimidating.' That's what happened with Emmett Till, with Mike Brown and with so many more," he said.

"This is, historically, what white supremacists do. They try to dehumanize Black people, Black skin, and Black humanity so that we can be targeted for harm."

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Greene and Bowman for comment via email.