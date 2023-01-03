Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls MAGA Colleagues 'Destructionist' as Rift Grows

Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken aim at fellow Republicans for their lack of support for Kevin McCarthy as tensions continue to rise over his bid to become the next House Speaker.

Greene has endorsed House Minority Leader McCarthy for the position but has faced some unexpected pushback from some of those within the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

Chief Congressional Correspondent for CNN, Manu Raju, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the latest comments from Greene about the bid and those opposing McCarthy.

MTG, who backs McCarthy, said tonight: “If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others, will not take the win when they have it, they're proving to the country that they don't care about doing the right thing for America. They're proving ..they're just destructionist” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2023

He tweeted: "MTG, who backs McCarthy, said tonight: 'If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others, will not take the win when they have it, they're proving to the country that they don't care about doing the right thing for America.

"They're proving they're just destructionist.'"

Raju added in another tweet: "After leaving McCarthy's office, she added: 'That's not what we need to do as a party. That's why Republicans fail and I'm really tired of it."

After leaving McCarthy’s office, she added: “That’s not what we need to do as a party. That's why Republicans fail and I'm really tired of it,” per @morgan_rimmer — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2023

On her own Twitter page on Monday, Greene continued to attack her fellow Republicans.

Greene shared a new editorial written by Representative Don Bacon in which he said he would work with moderate Democrats to elect a bipartisan Speaker of the House if the Republicans who were against McCarthy were successful in tanking his bid.

She tweeted: "Like I said all along! Moderate will work with Democrats if the 'Never Kevin Caucus' just continue to be destructionists refusing to take the W when they should."

Like I said all along!

Moderates will work with Democrats if the ‘Never Kevin Caucus’ just continue to be destructionists refusing to take the W when they should. https://t.co/wuasNpXTwt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 2, 2023

She followed this tweet up with: "Unreal that people claiming to be America First are negotiating for 'Me First' positions when it comes to the Speaker's gavel,"

"The base deserves the truth. They would be as sickened as I am."

Unreal that people claiming to be America First are negotiating for ‘Me First’ positions when it comes to the Speaker’s gavel.



The base deserves the truth.



They would be as sickened as I am. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 2, 2023

Greene has repeatedly defended her support for McCarthy in the face of criticism from other MAGA representatives and said she hadn't made a deal with the Minority Leader.

During an interview in December on The Jenna Ellis Show, Greene said: "First of all, let me say I haven't compromised anything. Nothing has changed about me and I had no deals I had to make to support Kevin McCarthy.

"I'm a realist. And so I make my decision based on what's actually realistic, not what we wish or fantasize can happen in Congress."

"Nothing can happen until we elect a speaker on January 3. And I think it's our job as representatives of the people to get our act together and show the American people that Republicans can lead in the majority and that we're willing to do that."

Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene for comment.