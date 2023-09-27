Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts 'Communists' for Trump's Mar-a-Lago Problem

As questions continue to arise about the value of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out "communists" for causing the problem.

In a ruling concerning a fraud case against the former president, his sons and the Trump Organization on Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron found that they had overvalued several of Trump's properties by more than $400 million, including the Mar-a-Lago residence. The ruling has since sparked outrage from the Trump family and other Republicans in support of Trump.

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Greene shared her disapproval towards the ruling by claiming the judge is trying to destroy Trump as "communists are taking over."

"Democrat activist judges are trying to destroy President Trump, the Trump family, and their incredibly successful businesses. Our country is being taken over by communists!" Greene wrote on X.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during his remarks at the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Georgia. Following the ruling that stated Trump overvalued properties by more than $400 million, Greene speaks out in support of Trump. Getty Images

As part of the ruling, Engoron wrote that while the Palm Beach County assessor had appraised Mar-a-Lago's market value to be between $18 million and $27.6 million, Trump had put it at between $426.5 million to $612.1 million in filings—"an overvaluation of at least 2,300 percent."

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," Engoron said.

However, according to Trump, he believes the residence is more valuable than $18 million.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated the residence is worth "possibly 100 times" the appraised $18 million and claims Engoron was politically motivated in his ruling.

"He made up this crazy 'kill trump' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence. As an example, he values the most spectacular property in palm beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, at $18,000,000, when it is worth possibly 100 times that amount. His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched! My actual net worth is much greater than the number shown on the financial statements," Trump wrote.

The ruling came in response to a request by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking judgment on one of the claims in her civil lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial on October 2.

However, while many continue to dispute the value of the Florida residence, under the ruling, Trump faces losing his authority over whom to hire or fire, whom to rent office space to, and other key decisions.

"In defendants' world: rent regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies," Engoron wrote in his 35-page ruling. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."

