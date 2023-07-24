Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages at 'Stupid Conspiracy Theories' Made About Her

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again blasted the spreading of a conspiracy theory around the identity of the January 5, 2021, pipe bomber at her expense.

On Sunday, former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, who describes himself as an ex-Republican, appeared to mock her by referencing the conspiracy theory that alleges she was the one who placed the pipe bombs outside of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C, the night before the Capitol riots.

"Marge Greene doing what has been commonly referred to as the Pipe Bomber Strut," he wrote as a caption of the clip from a video the Georgia Republican shared on her Twitter page about exercise.

To which Greene tweeted in reply: "Here is a perfect example of one of many absolutely stupid conspiracy theories about me." Newsweek has contacted Marjorie Taylor Greene via Twitter.

Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at the Capitol in Washington, D.C, on June 22, 2023. Greene has taken aim at the spreading of a conspiracy theory about the identity of the January 5, 2021, pipe bomber at her expense. Getty

In late May, Greene, who was herself stripped of her committee assignments in 2021 after bringing up conspiracy theories such as questioning whether deadly school shootings had been staged or whether a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11, had already called ridiculous the conspiracy theory that mentioned her.

In an episode of Greene's podcast, MTG Battleground, she had been criticizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for their arrests of people involved in the Capitol riots while struggling to identify the individual who placed the pipe bombs.

The bombs never exploded and as the federal agencies failed to identify the suspect, other conclusions surfaced online, including one that claimed she was the individual in question.

Here is a perfect example of one of many absolutely stupid conspiracy theories about me.



You have to be a completely delusional moron to believe this. Laughable and pathetic.



The FBI never followed up on the video footage of the pipe bomber, even though they have the license… https://t.co/hHynjKIZKI — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 24, 2023

"You have to be a completely delusional moron to believe this. Laughable and pathetic," wrote Greene on Sunday. "The FBI never followed up on the video footage of the pipe bomber, even though they have the license plate and car identified.

"Just like the idiots that are angry at me for exposing Hunter Biden's [alleged] self made porn and human sex trafficking, these same idiots actually think I'm the pipe bomber instead of demanding the FBI tell the truth about what they know about the fake pipe bomber."

The FBI said it believed a single suspect placed the two pipe bombs between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. local on January 5, 2021.

CCTV footage obtained by investigators showed a person wearing a face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves and gray Nike Air Max shoes. The suspect was also seen transporting the pipe bombs to the locations with a backpack.

In February, the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray was quizzed by Fox News' Bret Baier on why the suspect had not been identified or arrested.

Wray appeared to sidestep the question and said: "Well I will say that I have enormous confidence in the team, the dedicated team that is focused exclusively on that investigation. We have devoted loads and loads of effort into that specific investigation.

"We've done investigative publicity—calling for the public's help—so our folks are working very, very hard on that investigation."

Newsweek has contacted the FBI via email for comment.