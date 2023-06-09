Marjorie Taylor Greene's Surprising Reaction to Donald Trump's Indictment

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded with surprising enthusiasm to Donald Trump's indictment over his handling of classified documents, saying that she feels like the MAGA wing of the party is winning.

Interviewed on Fox News on Thursday night, the Georgia congresswoman, a Trump loyalist, told Laura Ingraham: "I have to tell you, Laura, I feel like we are winning."

She added: "We won some today when everyone feels like we are losing, especially with this indictment of President Trump and this document hoax."

Greene: I have to tell you, Laura, I feel like we are winning. We won some today when everyone feels like we are losing, especially with this indictment of president trump and this document hoax. pic.twitter.com/6eKKxlvyIk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023

On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged Trump over his retention of national security documents upon leaving office, as well as the obstruction of the government's efforts to retrieve them. It was the first time that a former American president faced federal charges.

The details of the indictment, which follows an investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents, are still unclear as it remains under seal. Trump lawyer Jim Trusty confirmed to CNN that federal prosecutors had listed seven charges on the summons paper sent to the former president's legal team.

Trump, who is expected to make his first appearance in court in Miami on Tuesday, has reacted as he has previously done in similar cases, denying any wrongdoing and undermining the case against him with the accusation of being politically motivated.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social, where he confirmed the indictment. "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN," he added.

Trump's team also released a short video of the former president proclaiming his innocence.

Greene, who has supported Trump through his false claims over the 2020 presidential election and has stood by him through the years, now appears to believe in the former president's proclamation of innocence and supports his effort to undermine the investigation, calling it a hoax.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions witnesses about the CBP One app during a hearing of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

But, in the aftermath of Trump's indictment, the Georgia congresswoman has not dwelled on the federal charges against the former president. Instead, her latest tweets are almost all about her calls to impeach and investigate President Joe Biden, whom she accuses of being involved in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme.

"​​Joe Biden must be impeached and removed, then prosecuted and jailed," she tweeted on Friday. "While we have solid proof Joe Biden got paid $5 million for a quid pro quo scheme, the DOJ is planning to indict President Trump tomorrow for the classified document hoax."

Newsweek has contacted Greene's spokesperson for comment by email.

Former federal prosecutor Christine Adams, a partner at Los Angeles-based Adams, Duerk & Kamenstein, told Newsweek that the case against Trump will be seen as political by many, no matter what federal prosecutors do—exactly as Trump and Greene want.

"It's going to be tough to avoid, given the country's polarization and the nature of the charges," she said. "The venue may help the Trump team, because Florida is well known as a Trump-sympathetic state. The jury pool there is more likely to favor Trump."

Adams said that a key task for the federal prosecutors will be "to prove that the retention of documents was 'willful' on the former president's part."

She said: "He could claim keeping the documents was an accident, or that he had no idea they were kept. The trouble for Trump comes in because when he was made aware that the documents in his possession were classified and needed to be turned over, he refused. That could be the lynchpin that proves his retention was in fact willful."

Two months ago, New York prosecutors filed 34 felony charges against Trump over the alleged payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump also remains under criminal investigation over his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.