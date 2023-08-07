Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Attention to Nancy Pelosi's Daughter

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to investigate former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter over previously leaked comments she made about the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Greene on Monday morning reposted a several-month-old video reportedly depicting Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra, speaking with the family of a Jan. 6 defendant who claimed to be among those facing criminal charges after storming the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

In the video, Alexandra Pelosi—a renowned documentary filmmaker who was in the Capitol that day collecting footage for an HBO documentary about her mother—can be heard downplaying certain aspects of the day's events, including claims of an alleged insurrection.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) during a press conference in the Capitol on August 10, 2022. Greene wants to investigate Pelosi's daughter over previously leaked comments she made about the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Anna Moneymaker/Getty 2

That was apparently enough for Greene—a Republican who has regularly lobbied for the rights of those tried and convicted of storming the Capitol—to call for an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight, led by hardline conservatives who have been using their investigative power to try to bring the Biden administration to heel.

"We need to take a look into this," Greene tweeted.

Newsweek reached out to Pelosi and a Greene spokesperson via email for comment.

.@GOPoversight we need to take a look into this. https://t.co/Iizl7JofBH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 7, 2023

Alexandra Pelosi played a significant part in shaping the story of Jan. 6.

With access to many of the most powerful figures in Washington, D.C., her footage from that day offered congressional investigators and the public an unvarnished perspective of how the day's events unfolded, all the way to how House and Senate leaders chose to address the crisis and the steps they took to thwart the violence.

But the footage also opened the door to a number of conspiracy theories on the right among those who believed Jan. 6 was a peaceful protest at best, a government-run setup at worst.

While there is solid evidence Alexandra Pelosi was filming a documentary about her mother—the film was released on HBO in December 2022 to rave reviews—some at the time zeroed in on the high production value of the film she provided to Congress as proof that the entire day was a government setup intended to malign supporters of the president, rather than the intentional effort to overthrow the government some members of Congress alleged.

Greene—who has said that the events of Jan. 6 were a peaceful protest—has regularly echoed those doubts in public comments and posts online. Before Republicans formally took the House majority this year, Greene also reportedly secured a commitment from future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to launch an investigation into the former speaker over the alleged mistreatment of Jan. 6 defendants following their arrests.