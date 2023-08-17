U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows To 'Go After All of Them' if Donald Trump Wins

By
U.S. Marjorie Taylor Greene Donald Trump Indictment Republican

Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to "go after all of them" if the Republican party retakes the White House, in response to a report alleging that a charity promoting Black voter turnout at elections is designed to boost the Democrats.

The Georgia Republican, a supporter of Donald Trump, added: "Nothing should be forgiven this time."

Polling gives Trump a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the race to be the party's 2024 presidential nominee. On Monday, the former president was charged with 13 counts related to claims he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in Georgia, which he denies. Trump has already pled not guilty to a series of charges concerning allegations he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornographic actress, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and used illegal tactics in a bid to overturn the 2020 election on a national basis.

This week the Capital Research Center, a group that studies "how foundations, charities, and other nonprofits spend money and get involved in politics and advocacy," released a report stating the Voter Registration Project is "the largest and most corrupt 'charitable' voter registration effort in American history."

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene on July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene has vowed to “go after all of them” if her branch of the Republican Party retakes the White House. GETTY/Anna Moneymaker

The Voter Registration Project aims to "conduct non-partisan voter registration and mobilization to under-represented ethnic and socio-economic groups in the United States, including African-American, Latino, Native American and low-income voters," according to its website.

Stephen Miller, a former Trump White House advisor shared a link to the report, adding, "RICO?"

This refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which was designed to combat organized crime and introduces tough penalties for those deemed to be active in a criminal conspiracy. Notably, Trump and 18 others indicted on Monday in the Georgia case have been charged with violating the state's RICO Act.

Responding to this message on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene said: "Yes. When we take back the WH [White House] we will go after all of them. Nothing will be forgiven this time."

Newsweek has contacted Greene by telephone and voicemail message to ask who she wants to "go after," and what penalties she thinks they should receive.

In its report, Capital Research alleges that the Voter Registration Project was used by Democratic donors and consultants to "selectively register millions of 'non-white' swing-state voters in the hopes of getting out the Democratic vote for a 2020 presidential win" using "the guise of civic-minded charity."

It claimed the VRP program provided Biden "with somewhere between one million and 2.7 million votes across eight specifically chosen swing states" which likely led to Democratic victory in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, thus costing Trump the White House.

Newsweek has reached out to the Voter Registration Project for comment via the online contact form on its official website.

Greene speculated over whether she could be Trump's vice-presidential pick earlier this week, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Referring to the suggestion she could run for the Senate, Greene reportedly replied: "I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not.

"I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

On Tuesday, Greene responded to Trump's Georgia indictment by posting an upside-down American flag on X, generally regarded as a sign of distress.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC