Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows To 'Go After All of Them' if Donald Trump Wins

Marjorie Taylor Greene has vowed to "go after all of them" if the Republican party retakes the White House, in response to a report alleging that a charity promoting Black voter turnout at elections is designed to boost the Democrats.

The Georgia Republican, a supporter of Donald Trump, added: "Nothing should be forgiven this time."

Polling gives Trump a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the race to be the party's 2024 presidential nominee. On Monday, the former president was charged with 13 counts related to claims he broke the law attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in Georgia, which he denies. Trump has already pled not guilty to a series of charges concerning allegations he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornographic actress, mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, and used illegal tactics in a bid to overturn the 2020 election on a national basis.

This week the Capital Research Center, a group that studies "how foundations, charities, and other nonprofits spend money and get involved in politics and advocacy," released a report stating the Voter Registration Project is "the largest and most corrupt 'charitable' voter registration effort in American history."

The Voter Registration Project aims to "conduct non-partisan voter registration and mobilization to under-represented ethnic and socio-economic groups in the United States, including African-American, Latino, Native American and low-income voters," according to its website.

Stephen Miller, a former Trump White House advisor shared a link to the report, adding, "RICO?"

This refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which was designed to combat organized crime and introduces tough penalties for those deemed to be active in a criminal conspiracy. Notably, Trump and 18 others indicted on Monday in the Georgia case have been charged with violating the state's RICO Act.

Responding to this message on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene said: "Yes. When we take back the WH [White House] we will go after all of them. Nothing will be forgiven this time."

Newsweek has contacted Greene by telephone and voicemail message to ask who she wants to "go after," and what penalties she thinks they should receive.

In its report, Capital Research alleges that the Voter Registration Project was used by Democratic donors and consultants to "selectively register millions of 'non-white' swing-state voters in the hopes of getting out the Democratic vote for a 2020 presidential win" using "the guise of civic-minded charity."

It claimed the VRP program provided Biden "with somewhere between one million and 2.7 million votes across eight specifically chosen swing states" which likely led to Democratic victory in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, thus costing Trump the White House.

Newsweek has reached out to the Voter Registration Project for comment via the online contact form on its official website.

Greene speculated over whether she could be Trump's vice-presidential pick earlier this week, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Referring to the suggestion she could run for the Senate, Greene reportedly replied: "I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not.

"I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

On Tuesday, Greene responded to Trump's Georgia indictment by posting an upside-down American flag on X, generally regarded as a sign of distress.