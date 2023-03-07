Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Doctors Deported Over Gender-Affirming Surgery

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently reintroduced a bill to Congress that would make it illegal to provide gender-affirming care to minors, with those found guilty of providing the care facing Class C felony charges and potential deportation.

The bill also seeks to prohibit taxpayer funding for gender-affirming care and ban instruction about the care in institutions of higher education.

The ACLU condemns the action, saying it shuts the door on best-practice medical care and puts politics between parents and their children.

The Trevor Project says that gender-affirming care is associated with positive mental health outcomes, including reducing suicide risk for transgender youth.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would stop gender-affirming care for minors.

Republican lawmakers have taken action against trans-related topics in recent months, introducing a variety of bills, some of which propose banning gender-affirming care for teens, in Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Greene first introduced her Protect Children's Innocence Act bill in 2022 and recently reintroduced it in Congress. If it becomes law, Greene's bill would make it illegal to provide gender-affirming care to a minor.

"It will protect children from the heinous and evil ideology that is grooming kids and making a profit off of horrific surgeries that mutilate their genitals, give them life-altering medication like puberty blockers and hormone therapy that will have permanent damage to their bodies for the rest of their life," Greene said during the House Morning Hour.

The bill proposes that anyone who provides the gender-affirming care, such as surgery, administering medication or performing other procedures, would be committing a Class C felony. Other Class C felonies include stalking on the internet, assault on a judge, carjacking, and some types of theft, according to LegalMatch, an online matching service for American attorneys and clients. LegalMatch reported that the average time served in jail for committing a Class C felony is two to five years.

Greene's bill particularly targets foreign doctors, claiming that any non-U.S. resident who performed gender-affirming care will be deported and deemed inadmissible to the U.S.

Other components of the bill include prohibiting taxpayer funding to go to gender-affirming care and prohibiting institutions of higher education from providing instruction about the care.

"There's nothing affirming about lying to children that they can change their gender, because you cannot change your gender," Greene said. "We need to take a strong stand in the United States of America that we do not abuse our children or sexualize them in any way."

Several states have recently taken action against gender-affirming care for minors, with Mississippi being one of the most recent to ban the care, according to The Bay Area Reporter, a weekly newspaper serving LGBTQ communities in San Francisco's Bay Area.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) spoke out against the action.

"This care was already difficult to access across the state for transgender people of any age, but this law shuts the door on best-practice medical care and puts politics between parents, their children, and their doctors," a statement from ACLU said in the story.

Greene specifically called out Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed a bill in 2022 that would allow California to become a refuge state for transgender children and their families fleeing other states that ban gender-affirming care.

"My bill will protect these children and stop a state like California and the monsters and the groomers and the child predators in that state that look to damage them before they ever grow up," Greene said.

A spokesperson for The Trevor Project, a California-based nonprofit aimed to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth, told Newsweek in an email that research has "consistently found that transgender medical care, is associated with positive mental health outcomes, including showing promise for reducing suicide risk.

"Medical care for transgender and nonbinary youth is established best practice and recommended by every major medical and mental health association in the U.S. [including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention]."

Greene went on to say that gender-affirming care doesn't represent Christian values.

"Something must be done to protect the sacred identity of children," she said. "Because God made children. God made all of us, male and female. In his image, he made us. And God doesn't make mistakes."

Newsweek reached out to Greene's office by phone for comment.