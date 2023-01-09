Marjorie Taylor Greene Wastes No Time Calling for Biden Impeachment

The 118th Congress may only be a day old, but one of its most vocal members is already trying to impeach President Joe Biden.

In a post on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform on Monday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, posted it was time to "impeach" Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over their handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border—hinting at a possible future move by House Republicans who plan to launch investigations into the crisis later this Congress.

"Joe Biden has failed the American People and Border Patrol Agents," she wrote. "The border is the most dangerous crisis in America and fentanyl is killing Americans everyday. Impeach Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas!"

Newsweek has contacted Greene's office for comment.

The rhetoric over impeachment is nothing new for the GOP lawmaker.

During the 117th Congress, Greene sponsored bills seeking the impeachment of Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a number of alleged transgressions, that include using the White House to improperly persecute Trump and for "endangering, compromising, and undermining the energy security of the United States" by selling oil from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to foreign nations.

Greene's most recent effort, last August, sought to impeach Garland over the FBI's search for a number of classified documents that were eventually found at Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, claiming the raid was an effort to "intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger" to Biden. Trump has since maintained his innocence, and said that he declassified the documents before leaving the White House in January 2021.

Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland.#ImpeachGarland pic.twitter.com/mfmr0WuGV5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 12, 2022

With Republicans in the minority at that time, that effort—as well as the other bills seeking the impeachment of Biden or other administration officials—went nowhere.

Now in the majority, however, it is well within the realm of possibility that a Republican-led House could try again in earnest.

Several Republican members of Congress hinted prior to this winter that they planned to launch a number of investigations into officials like Mayorkas and FBI director Christopher Wray on a litany of allegations from colluding with big tech to negligence in DHS' handling of the ongoing border crisis.

Meanwhile, one-time fringe figures like Greene have since become the mainstream, with newly installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ceding significant ground to members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus last week in an effort to secure the votes needed to win the post.

These include the reinstatement of a 19th century provision called the "Holman Rule" that allows Congress to reduce the salary of or fire specific federal employees as well as a "secret three-page addendum" McCarthy and his allies hashed out during what Punchbowl News described as "several days of grueling negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus."

A vote on the rules package is expected when the House reconvenes for work at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.