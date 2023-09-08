Marjorie Taylor Greene May Be Just Weeks Away From Getting What She Wants

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene may be just weeks from getting her greatest wish.

House Oversight Committee Chairman and Representative James Comer said he believes that the Republican-controlled House has enough votes to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I will predict that it passes, and I will predict that we will use that with all these government agencies that are refusing to turn over valuable information like the National Archives," Comer told Newsmax TV's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, adding, "I do believe that we have the votes for impeachment inquiry."

Greene has been the loudest, and arguably first, cheerleader for a Biden impeachment. The Georgia Republican filed her first article of impeachment against Biden on the first full day of his presidency in January 2021, sponsored more than half of the nine resolutions submitted to Congress and filed the first resolution of the 118th Congress in May.

Calls to impeach Biden have mounted in recent months and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been increasingly willing to bring a vote on the floor. He told Fox News' Sean Hannity in July that the GOP-led investigations into the president were "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry" and said in August that impeachment would be the "natural step forward" for those probes.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene has been the loudest, and arguably first, cheerleader for a Biden impeachment. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Greene said last week that if a vote were to be held, "Kevin McCarthy would be one of the first ones to vote yes."

"It's not our speaker, it's still some of these few remaining Republicans that maybe won a Biden district or, for whatever reason, I don't know, [don't support impeachment]," she said.

The conservative firebrand also offered a stark warning to her colleagues, saying that if the House does not vote on impeachment in September, "you're going to see the Marjorie Taylor Greene you've always known because I will not be able to take it." Greene rose to prominence as a MAGA star for her unwavering allegiance to former President Donald Trump, ties to conspiracy theories and heated exchanges with other members of Congress and lobbyists on the Hill.

"If I were Speaker of the House, I would put the impeachment inquiry vote to the floor on September 12 when we got back, whether it fails or not," Greene told Time Magazine earlier this month. "Then I'd let those members who voted against it hear from their constituents. And then I'd put it back to the floor for a vote again, and I can guarantee they will sing a different tune."

"This is all up to Kevin McCarthy, but he and I've had several conversations," Comer said Thursday about a possible House vote. "I know Jim Jordan has spoken with him many times as well."

"I think that the House will vote in September," he said.

On Tuesday, Comer asked the National Archives for unredacted versions of emails related to Biden's son Hunter and his brother James' foreign business dealings that were already previously released.

But the White House slammed Comer for directing his efforts towards those communications, arguing that it was a waste of taxpayer money to dig into these emails.

"If it's a day that ends in Y, James Comer is lying about President Biden," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. "It's all part of his months-long effort to waste time and taxpayer resources on an evidence-free wild goose chase that does absolutely nothing to help improve the lives of Americans, which is what Congress should be prioritizing, and is only focused on politically smearing the President."