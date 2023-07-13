Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to 'Zero Out' FBI and DOJ Salaries

As the House GOP escalates its fight against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to reduce the two agencies' staff salaries to zero.

Talking on Eric Bolling the Balance on Newsmax on Wednesday, the Georgia Republican criticized the two agencies, saying Americans do not trust them and that they are "politically weaponized."

"People must be going, 'If we can't trust the FBI and the Department of Justice, who can we trust?'" Bolling asked.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. She has threatened to reduce the FBI and DOJ staff salaries to zero. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"That's what I hear every time I go back to my district and all across the country," Greene said. "People do not trust the FBI and the DOJ, and that is extremely sad to me, as I'm sure it's to you, but that's why we have tools in Congress where we completely zero out their salaries. And we also have the powerful tool of impeachment."

Greene: That’s what I hear every time I go back to my district and all across the country. People do not trust the FBI and the DOJ, and that is extremely sad to me but that’s why we have tools in Congress where we completely zero out their salary pic.twitter.com/5UdM1JJl7D — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

The House Republicans' frustration with the FBI and the DOJ has recently been growing, especially after the two agencies were involved in a series of decisions that were interpreted by the party as anti-Trump or pro-Biden. The former president was indicted in June on 37 felony counts over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Some conservatives, like Greene, are eager to cut the two agencies' budgets as a punitive measure. She has also pledged to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the probe that resulted in Trump's federal indictment.

Greene filed articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this year, as well as several against President Joe Biden since he took office in January 2021.

Last month, Greene accused Wray of "hiding crimes" she alleged President Biden committed when he was vice president, saying he had taken a bribe. There is no official investigation over the allegation made by Greene, and no "evidence" supporting her claim, despite the congresswoman saying she's in possession of some.

Regarding his appointment, "I think there were only five votes against me, and they were all from Democrats," Wray told a House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. And when Trump announced he was nominating Wray as FBI director over Twitter in 2017, the then-president called him "a man of impeccable credentials." Wray himself told Republicans on the judiciary panel that it was "insane" to say he has acted in bias against the GOP given his "personal background."

On Eric Bolling the Balance, the host then asked Greene about the people involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021. The Georgia Republican replied that the FBI and DOJ are targeting "conservatives; they target Trump supporters."

Greene's narrative follows closely that of the former president. Trump has repeatedly called investigations against him and any attempts to bring him to justice a politically motivated "witch hunt."

"There's a lot of us here that are working really hard to bring accountability to this [Biden] administration," Greene added.

Newsweek has contacted Greene's spokesperson for comment by email on Thursday.