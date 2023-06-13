Marjorie Taylor Greene's Warning to Trump Supporters

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican who has been an outspoken loyalist of Donald Trump, issued a warning to the former president's supporters on the day of his arraignment in federal court.

Trump on Thursday was hit with federal criminal charges after a grand jury voted to indict him in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which has been led by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and special counsel Jack Smith. Among the charges are 31 counts of willfully retaining documents that contained sensitive defense information, including "information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its Allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."

Trump has maintained his innocence, as he has in all of the legal battles he is facing. Numerous legal experts, however, have called the details alleged in the indictment damning.

As he prepares to be arraigned on those charges in Miami on Tuesday, Trump has issued calls on social media for his supporters to travel to the federal courthouse to protest on his behalf. Many observers have compared the calls to similar ones he made in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capital riot and accused him of fomenting violence on his behalf.

Greene took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn supporters against taking part in violence in Miami, claiming that Trump's enemies want them to do so to make his cause look bad.

"The same sick talking heads on tv, who cheered on violent BLM riots that destroyed American cities in 2020, want another "insurrection" as their [sic] talking about President Trump in Miami today," Greene tweeted. "Give these people nothing. They want to prove their lies about you when they call you domestic terrorists. Stand strong and show your support for President Trump and don't fall for their traps."

Trump issued similar calls to supporters in April when he was criminally indicted on state-level charges in Manhattan stemming from the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case. Despite worries about violence then as well, the turnout was ultimately low. Only a few dozen Trump supporters are estimated to have shown up and were notably outnumbered by members of the press.

Law enforcement officials in Miami said they have not seen any indication that Trump supporters are plotting violence on Tuesday, though they are still making preparations and taking any potential threats seriously.

