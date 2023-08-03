Who Is Mark Anthony Gonzales? Accused Lake Tahoe Foot Fondler Arrested

Nevada police have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in a prowling incident that saw two women wake up to find an intruder fondling their feet. Media reports have since referred to the suspect as the Lake Tahoe Foot Fondler.

On August 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) in Nevada confirmed on Facebook that suspect Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, from Atwater, California, had been arrested.

In early July, the same sheriff's office had issued a warning to the public that a foot-fondling prowler was on the loose in Lake Tahoe, advising people in the area that they secure their exterior screen doors as a preventive measure, as that was the way investigators believed he gained access to the victims' rooms.

An image of Mark Gonzales provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested earlier this week on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

"On the morning of Sunday July 2, and again on the morning of Monday July 3, at approximately 4:30 a.m., female guests staying at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline woke up to an intruder in their room fondling their feet," a July 4 press release stated.

"Once the female guests woke up, the intruder left the room via the exterior sliding screen door."

The suspect was able to escape despite an increased level of patrol for the holiday weekend. The two women did not know each other.

Both the Douglas Sheriff's Office and the Nevada State Police had increased patrol personnel for the area, including in Nevada Beach, the waterfront access point directly in front of Club Wyndham South Shore where the incident happened, according to a New York Post report.

Newsweek has contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

"DCSO Investigators learned Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women's shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents," the recent press release stated.

"It appeared to DCSO Investigators that Gonzales' crimes were escalating in nature."

Authorities said they were able to identify Gonzales as a suspect through forensic techniques.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office worked with the Merced County Sheriff's Office in order to arrest Gonzales at his home in Atwater. California.

He has been booked into the Merced County Jail for two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

He is to be held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.

"I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual," said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. "These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again."