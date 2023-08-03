News

Who Is Mark Anthony Gonzales? Accused Lake Tahoe Foot Fondler Arrested

By
News Nevada Police Crime

Nevada police have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in a prowling incident that saw two women wake up to find an intruder fondling their feet. Media reports have since referred to the suspect as the Lake Tahoe Foot Fondler.

On August 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) in Nevada confirmed on Facebook that suspect Mark Anthony Gonzales, 26, from Atwater, California, had been arrested.

In early July, the same sheriff's office had issued a warning to the public that a foot-fondling prowler was on the loose in Lake Tahoe, advising people in the area that they secure their exterior screen doors as a preventive measure, as that was the way investigators believed he gained access to the victims' rooms.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
An image of Mark Gonzales provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested earlier this week on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

"On the morning of Sunday July 2, and again on the morning of Monday July 3, at approximately 4:30 a.m., female guests staying at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline woke up to an intruder in their room fondling their feet," a July 4 press release stated.

"Once the female guests woke up, the intruder left the room via the exterior sliding screen door."

The suspect was able to escape despite an increased level of patrol for the holiday weekend. The two women did not know each other.

Both the Douglas Sheriff's Office and the Nevada State Police had increased patrol personnel for the area, including in Nevada Beach, the waterfront access point directly in front of Club Wyndham South Shore where the incident happened, according to a New York Post report.

Newsweek has contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

"DCSO Investigators learned Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women's shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents," the recent press release stated.

"It appeared to DCSO Investigators that Gonzales' crimes were escalating in nature."

Authorities said they were able to identify Gonzales as a suspect through forensic techniques.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office worked with the Merced County Sheriff's Office in order to arrest Gonzales at his home in Atwater. California.

He has been booked into the Merced County Jail for two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

He is to be held in the Merced County Jail on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.

"I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual," said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. "These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC