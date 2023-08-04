How to Watch 'Breaking Bad,' 'Scarface' in Honor of Mark Margolis

Mark Margolis, an actor known for playing Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away Thursday at age 83. His death was confirmed by his family and publicist.

Fans of Margolis can honor his legacy by revisiting his work as Salamanca, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2012, on various streaming services. They can also revisit other famous roles Margolis inhabited, including that of Alberto "The Shadow" in Brian De Palma's 1983 crime classic Scarface.

Breaking Bad is available for purchase on a number of platforms, but Netflix subscribers can stream it free on the service. Likewise, Better Call Saul is available on Netflix.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Scarface on Amazon's Prime Video.

As Alberto in Scarface, Margolis portrays an assassin who eventually meets his demise at the hands of the man who hired him, Tony Montana (Al Pacino).

Margolis also frequently worked with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who cast him in π (1998); Requiem for a Dream (2000); The Fountain (2006); The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010); and Noah (2014).

Along with being a stage actor, Margolis notched many television credits to his acting resume. He appeared on such shows as Law & Order, Quantum Leap, Oz, Crossing Jordan, Californication and The Blacklist.

But he perhaps will be best remembered for his role as the drug kingpin Salamanca. Called Tío by his nephews on the shows, Salamanca is a nemesis of fellow drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Margolis' death was mourned by his many fans on social media, who posted photos and clips of their favorite scenes from the actor.

