Married Couple Found Decomposed In Texas Home: Police

A homicide investigation has been launched after Texas police discovered the decomposed bodies of a married couple.

Police with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrived at a home in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, at about 2:36 p.m. on July 4.

An MCSO Facebook post shared on the same day read: "Upon arrival, deputies located a male and a female both in a decomposition state. The two individuals are believed to be a married couple from the address.

"The investigation indicates this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Pending next of kin notification, the identity of the two individuals cannot be released."

Stock image of a police car. The couple was found in a decomposed state in a Texas home. Getty

While Montgomery County police did not further explain what happened in the moments leading up to the deaths, it added that homicide and violent crime detectives were carrying out an investigation.

Officers did not comment on how long the bodies had been in the home before they were found and did not comment on how the pair died.

Police said further information would be released once an investigation into the deaths had been completed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 2,391 reported homicides in Texas in 2021.

When adjusted for population, Texas had a homicide death rate of 8.2 per every 100,000 people that year.

The CDC added that intimate partner violence (IPV) reports suggest that about one in five homicide victims is killed by their partner.

Reports seen by the CDC also said that more than half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.

It added: "IPV is a significant public health issue that has many individual and societal costs. About 75 percent of female IPV survivors and 48 percent of male IPV survivors experience some form of injury related to IPV."

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), of the estimated 4,970 female murder and nonnegligent manslaughter victims in 2021, 34 percent were killed by an intimate partner.

In comparison, about 6 percent of the 17,970 males murdered were victims of intimate partner homicide.

The DOJ added: "Overall, 76 percent of female murders and 56 percent of male murders were perpetrated by someone known to the victim.

"About 16 percent of female murder victims were killed by a nonintimate family member—parent, grandparent, sibling, in-law, and other family member—compared to 10 percent of male murder victims."

