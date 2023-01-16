'I Married My Ex': High School Sweethearts Get Hitched After Decade Apart

The saying "absence makes the heart grow fonder" seems true for a couple who spent a decade apart before tying the knot.

Miranda Howell, 32, from Cincinnati, Ohio, and her husband Andy, 33, first locked eyes when they were 18 years old but their relationship only lasted for the summer of 2009. This isn't uncommon for teenagers as a CDC report previously revealed a high school relationship typically lasts six months for 16 year olds and about a year for 17 to 18 year olds.

The report also states that marriages that occur at the age of 18 or younger have a 10 percent probability of ending after just one year, so Miranda and Andy's break up may have been a blessing in disguise.

Speaking to Newsweek, Miranda explained their connection "never faded." She previously shared her story on TikTok and received almost 7,000 views.

The office worker said: "We met during our senior year at high school, I was working in a tuxedo shop and I helped him pick a suit for his prom.

"We spent the summer of 2009 in an on-and-off relationship. But eventually, Andy broke up with me because he was in a bad place following the death of his grandparents. He said he wasn't ready to have a relationship.

"I moved downstate and we both moved on but we would always bump into each other when I was visiting.

"In 2019, I moved back to my hometown and I reached out to him. I was a recently single mother, and spent a year loving myself and rediscovering myself and who I wanted to be so I was ready to open my heart up to a new experience with him."

Within two weeks, Miranda had picked an engagement ring, and nine months later, Andy got down on one knee. The couple tied the knot on October 2, 2021, and they are now expecting their first baby together.

Rekindling a romance is quite common but it isn't always sunshine and rainbows.

Newsweek spoke to divorce lawyer Alex Limanowka who said reconnecting with an ex "requires a clear understanding of the reasons for the break-up and open communication about expectations for reconciliation."

Limanowka, who is also a relationship coach said: "Rekindling a relationship is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Healing past wounds and working through the conditions of the relationship ending is crucial."

Recently, a 46-year-old woman posting on Reddit as u/divorcedthrowawayacc asked for advice as her ex-husband wants her back after four years. Their 20-year relationship had come to a messy end after her mother-in-law paid someone to lie and say they had an affair with her.

As a result, the woman lost her home and contact with her daughter, now 21, who went to live with her dad. But more recently, the truth has come out.

She wrote: "My daughter called me. It's been 4 years since I've last seen or heard from her. She said that my ex's mother admitted to lying. She said that my ex got a new girlfriend and his mother was furious, claiming he shouldn't have one after all the trouble she did to get rid of me.

"They got into a heated fight before he kicked his mom out. I nearly wanted to cry. I thought she would never admit it."

She concluded the post by saying she met up with her daughter who arrived with her ex. They were both apologized profusely and her ex begged for her to come back.

Limanowka told Newsweek: "The issue seems to be rooted in trust. If one partner falsely accused the other of cheating, this must be addressed and resolved. Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and without it, rebuilding the relationship will be difficult. If both parties are willing, therapy can aid in rebuilding communication and trust, as well as healing the wounds caused by false accusations. It's important that both parties are committed to this process."

The post has gained a lot of traction, racking up 11,400 upvotes. More than 1,000 people have commented on it and they are supportive of the mother.

One user said: "Please put your mental health above your daughter and your ex. Also, do not meet with either of them before speaking with your therapist. They are both trying to storm your life at the same speed they left it. Do not allow that to happen. You put a lot of work into getting to where you are now, do not give up that control you now have over your life. If you need to, take a few weeks and get away from all this so you can think. Ultimately, please put your self-care above your now-adult daughter and her dad. Rooting for you."

Sadly, the Redditor's story did not have as happy an ending as Miranda's, as the original poster told users: "I hate them both. Like mother like son, apparently. I can't believe I loved him. He didn't even try to hear my side."

Another user commented: "Your husband is completely stupid to believe the ex-friend who his mother was fond of. I mean you said MIL made it very clear she was out to get you. Neither your ex-husband nor [your] unloyal daughter deserves to just hop back into your life. You deserve to be happy."

Newsweek reached out to u/divorcedthrowawayaccfor comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

