Which 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 Couples Are Still Together?

Married at First Sight is back on Lifetime for its 16th season, but the launch, with a brand-new cast, has fans questioning what happened to the couples involved in the last edition of the show.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight (often stylised as MAFS) aired over the summer of 2022, with five couples from San Diego putting their lives in the hands of the show's experts.

Show experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson were joined by newcomers DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec to make matches out of the thousands of hopefuls who had applied for the social experiment.

After viewers watched the five chosen couples meet for the very first time at the altar, they started their new lives as husbands and wives, with the MAFS cameras following their every move.

But which of the matches have stood the test of time? And which have come to an unceremonious end?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about where the couples of Married at First Sight 15 stand now.

Married at First Sight Season 15 Couples: Are They Still Together?

After the eight-week MAFS experiment concludes, each newlywed has to come to terms with their marriage status and make a life-changing decision, whether to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways.

Here's what each couple decided, and if they have stuck by their decision.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel were one of the season 15 couples who decided to remain together on "Decision Day," and even managed to compromise on last names.

Lindy surprised her husband at the season 15 MAFS reunion, saying: "I feel so confident being your wife, so it was an easy decision for me when I realized I was ready to take your last name."

Nate and Stacia

Nate and Stacia decided to stay married at the end of MAFS, but it was recently confirmed that their relationship is over.

Stacia revealed the news herself during the season 16 launch special in December 2022, telling host Kevin Frazier: "Nate is no longer around. Yeah, I am divorced."

She added: "Everything that he agreed to do on the show were all words. There was no action. I gave it time. I waited. I was patient. I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed. I still want to be friends. I have no ill will [toward] him. I always, like, I love him [like a friend]."

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch decided to divorce on "Decision Day," though the call seemed to be made more by Mitch.

While Krysten said that she would be prepared to work things through with her husband, Mitch made it clear he was not ready for commitment and wanted to end the marriage.

The couple faced several hurdles throughout the experiment, including their opposing views on Krysten's career, Mitch's lack of physical attraction to Krysten, and Mitch's commitment issues.

Justin and Alexis

Justin and Alexis decided to stay married on "Decision Day," but just hours after filming for MAFS wrapped, the pair ended their eight-week marriage.

During the reunion, Alexis explained her reasoning for calling time on the relationship, saying: "I felt like I was not free, and I'm a very free-spirited individual. And I felt like I was losing myself."

Fans saw the couple argue over various issues throughout their short time together, including an incident involving their dogs.

Morgan and Binh

Morgan and Binh were the only couple who didn't even make it to "Decision Day" on season 15 of MAFS.

After their wedding, which was pushed back due to Binh catching COVID-19, the couple suffered several bumps in the road as they adjusted to their new life together, and they ultimately decided to end their marriage.

The former couple seem still to be on good terms, however, and are in communication with each other.

Married at First Sight season 16, produced by Kinetic Content, continues Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.