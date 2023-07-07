Russian authorities are probing U.S. food giant Mars for allegedly financing Ukraine's armed forces, state-run media reported on Friday.

The Moscow region Prosecutor's Office is investigating the creator of M&M's, Bounty, Milky Way and Snickers over its compliance with Russian tax laws, and the alleged funding, news agency Tass reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

Mars, which came to Russia in the early 1990s, pared back its operations in the country in 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg reported Friday that the company's profit still rose 58 percent in Russia last year, to 27 billion rubles ($294.2 million).

"Currently, the prosecutor's office of the Moscow region is checking the illegal activities of Mars LLC, in particular, the company is being checked for financial support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the reliability of the income received and their compliance with the tax deductions paid to the treasury of the Russian Federation," a source from a law enforcement agency told Tass.

A customer picks up a Snickers Bar in a supermarket in Sydney, Australia, on August 18, 2005. Russian authorities are probing U.S. food giant Mars for allegedly financing Ukraine’s armed forces. Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Vitaly Borodin, head of Russia's Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, had asked Russia's Prosecutor General's Office to probe the company.

He said that Mars makes money in Russia but sponsors Ukraine and, possibly, the armed forces of Ukraine, "hiding behind humanitarian goals," according to Tass.

On Friday, Borodin said on his Telegram channel that Moscow's Prosecutor's Office "will check the Mars company for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine." He shared an image that purportedly shows a response from the office, dated July 7, confirming that it will investigate Mars.

"The prosecutor's office of the region organized an audit on your appeal about possible violations of the requirements of federal legislation by Mars LLC," the document states.

Mars has donated millions of dollars in relief to Ukraine following the launch of Russia's invasion of the country in February 2022.

"We continue to be saddened by Russia's horrible war in Ukraine. We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine, including our many Associates there, and those who have been forced to leave their homes, who have shown remarkable resilience and bravery under circumstances no one should ever have to experience," the company said in a press release on May 5.

Mars said it has donated to organizations including the International Committee of the Red Cross, Save the Children International, Humane Society International, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Central Kitchen and Veterinarians Without Borders as part of relief efforts to support Ukraine.