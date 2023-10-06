Culture

Martin Scorsese Guessing TikTok Slang Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

By
Culture Martin Scorsese TikTok Social media

Legendary film director Martin Scorsese has stepped out from behind the camera in a hilarious new video posted on TikTok by his daughter Francesca Scorsese.

Scorsese is the creative genius behind hits such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Aviator, but in the video he shows that he needs to brush up on his slang.

Francesca posted the "Dad Guesses Slang" video in the early hours of October 6, in which she asked Martin what some current slang phrases mean.

Among the list of words or phrases she posed to her father were "tea—'I'm gonna spill the tea,'" as well as asking what "ick" was, and asking him about "sneaky link" and "cap—'No cap that movie is amazing.'"

@francescascorsese

He lowkey slayed. #fyp #martinscorsese #dadsoftiktok #dadguesses

♬ original sound - Francesca

The video has already been viewed more than 663,000 times and has received thousands of likes and comments.

Francesca, who is Scorsese's daughter with his fifth wife, Helen Schermerhorn Morris, captioned the video: He lowkey slayed. #fyp #martinscorsese #dadsoftiktok #dadguesses.

One fan joked: "The greatest filmmaker of all time (Francesca Scorsese's tiktok)."

Another said: "Can't believe we live in a world where I get to watch Martin Scorsese become familiar with the term sneaky link. Blessings."

Martin Scorsese stars in a hilarious video
Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca Scorsese are seen at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The award-winning director was put to the test by his daughter in a new TikTok video where he had to identify the meaning of various slang terms. Rob Kim/Getty Images

A different commenter loved how Francesca used slang in film-related scenarios to help her father and said: "The fact that she is using the terms in sentences related to movies is giving me LIFE."

"I can't believe I'm watching one of the greatest filmmakers of our lifetime be quizzed by his daughter about teen slang lol," an awestruck viewer of the video posted.

One comment expressed the hope that the quizzing would help inspire the film director's next project.

"He's about to go into his office and start trying to write a teen comedy using all these slang words," the commenter posted.

Scorsese and his 23-year-old daughter can be seen creasing up with laughter in the video as he tries his hand at deciphering terms like "ship," "hits different," "simp" and "slept on."

Many viewers called for additional videos along the same lines to be created, and some urged the director to create his own TikTok account.

Francesca has acted in several films, some of which her dad directed, such as Hugo, a 2011 adventure drama based on Brian Selznick's 2007 book The Invention of Hugo Cabret.

She has grown a strong and engaged following on TikTok, with her 80-year-old dad popping up in her videos from time to time.

