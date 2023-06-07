U.S.

Maryland Parents Protest LGBTQ Books at School Board—'Protect Our Children'

By
U.S. LGBTQ LGBT Gay Maryland

Rival demonstrations took place outside the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday over a policy update ending the parental right to opt out of having their children taught using LGBTQ+ inclusive books.

The protest against removing the opt-out was organized by Family Rights for Religious Freedom and Moms for Liberty, attracting scores of Muslim and Christian attendees who chanted "protect our children" and "religious freedom now." A couple of dozen counter-protesters rallied against them, responding with shouts of "protect trans kids" and "secular schools!"

Teaching about LGBTQ+ relationships in schools has become a heated topic across the United States. Tuesday also saw violent clashes break out in Glendale, California, as competing protesters gathered while the Glendale Unified School District board met to discuss recognizing June as Pride Month.

LGBTQ Florida protest stock photo
Stock photo showing members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022. Protesters faced off in Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday over a policy update ending parents rights to opt-out of their children being taught using LGBTQ inclusive books. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/GETTY

Parents served by the MCPS had been able to opt out of having books featuring LGBTQ+ relationships included in their children's schooling, but this policy was ended by the board, sparking anger from some campaigners.

Demonstrators, including parents, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C., gathered on Tuesday as the MCPS board met to discuss the issue, with both supporters and opponents of the rule change addressing the meeting.

Video posted on social media by independent video journalist Ford Fischer shows scores of demonstrators opposed to the rule change gathered outside the meeting waving placards and signs bearing slogans such as "restore opt-out" and "please accommodate, respect and protect our religious freedom." They faced off with a significantly smaller group of counter-protesters who waved Pride flags, while one held up a poster reading "Keep MCPS Free From Hate."

According to Fischer, 30 people from each side were allowed into the meeting, sparking anger from the demonstrators backing the opt-out who felt their numbers warranted more representation.

The reporter claimed one Muslim speaker described ending the opt-out as "intolerance of the faith community," with another commenting: "We identify with our religion. You have to be fair and equal in accepting different identities. Please reinstate the opt-out since it's fair, it's equal, and it respects all."

However another "Muslim mother" backed ending the opt-out, claiming: "Muslim parents do not share the views of the few vocal reactionaries claiming to represent all of us."

Separately three families have launched legal action against the Montgomery County Board of Education and Superintendent Monifa McKnight over ending the opt-out, which they argue violates their rights under the First Amendment. The lawsuit claims several LGBTQ+ inclusive books, such as Pride Puppy and Love, Violet had been added to the curriculum.

Read more

Newsweek has contacted Montgomery County Public Schools for comment by email.

In April, some conservatives began boycotting Bud Light in response to the brand working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Target has also been subject to a boycott after it included LGBTQ+ items marketed at children as part of its Pride Month range, though others on social media said they welcomed the products.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC