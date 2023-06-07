Maryland Parents Protest LGBTQ Books at School Board—'Protect Our Children'

Rival demonstrations took place outside the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday over a policy update ending the parental right to opt out of having their children taught using LGBTQ+ inclusive books.

The protest against removing the opt-out was organized by Family Rights for Religious Freedom and Moms for Liberty, attracting scores of Muslim and Christian attendees who chanted "protect our children" and "religious freedom now." A couple of dozen counter-protesters rallied against them, responding with shouts of "protect trans kids" and "secular schools!"

Teaching about LGBTQ+ relationships in schools has become a heated topic across the United States. Tuesday also saw violent clashes break out in Glendale, California, as competing protesters gathered while the Glendale Unified School District board met to discuss recognizing June as Pride Month.

Stock photo showing members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the "Say Gay Anyway" rally in Miami Beach, Florida on March 13, 2022. Protesters faced off in Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday over a policy update ending parents rights to opt-out of their children being taught using LGBTQ inclusive books. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/GETTY

Parents served by the MCPS had been able to opt out of having books featuring LGBTQ+ relationships included in their children's schooling, but this policy was ended by the board, sparking anger from some campaigners.

Demonstrators, including parents, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C., gathered on Tuesday as the MCPS board met to discuss the issue, with both supporters and opponents of the rule change addressing the meeting.

Video posted on social media by independent video journalist Ford Fischer shows scores of demonstrators opposed to the rule change gathered outside the meeting waving placards and signs bearing slogans such as "restore opt-out" and "please accommodate, respect and protect our religious freedom." They faced off with a significantly smaller group of counter-protesters who waved Pride flags, while one held up a poster reading "Keep MCPS Free From Hate."

VIDEO THREAD: "Protect our children!" Today a Muslim-led coalition rallied outside the Montgomery County Maryland School Board against the removal of an "opt-out" option from human sexuality related material.



Pro-LGBT activists counter-protested, chanting "secular schools!" pic.twitter.com/48qpRDJzyM — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

According to Fischer, 30 people from each side were allowed into the meeting, sparking anger from the demonstrators backing the opt-out who felt their numbers warranted more representation.

The reporter claimed one Muslim speaker described ending the opt-out as "intolerance of the faith community," with another commenting: "We identify with our religion. You have to be fair and equal in accepting different identities. Please reinstate the opt-out since it's fair, it's equal, and it respects all."

One speaker brought the Qur'an to suggest that just as it's unfair "to say you hate Jesus" if one hasn't read the book because he's in it, that it's unfair to believe them wanting to "opt-out" comes from hate for LGBT people.



"If MCPS wants to accept and accommodate a student's… pic.twitter.com/j5TwCBEwSc — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

However another "Muslim mother" backed ending the opt-out, claiming: "Muslim parents do not share the views of the few vocal reactionaries claiming to represent all of us."

One Muslim mother spoke in support of an "inclusive curriculum" without opt-out.



She says that "Muslim parents do not share the views of the few vocal reactionaries claiming to represent all of us."



"Gender-fluid people have been part of Islamic societies from the beginning." pic.twitter.com/fXJFUEWDbG — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

Separately three families have launched legal action against the Montgomery County Board of Education and Superintendent Monifa McKnight over ending the opt-out, which they argue violates their rights under the First Amendment. The lawsuit claims several LGBTQ+ inclusive books, such as Pride Puppy and Love, Violet had been added to the curriculum.

Newsweek has contacted Montgomery County Public Schools for comment by email.

In April, some conservatives began boycotting Bud Light in response to the brand working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Target has also been subject to a boycott after it included LGBTQ+ items marketed at children as part of its Pride Month range, though others on social media said they welcomed the products.