Who Is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'? Predictions, Clues and More

The Masked Singer fans are speculating about which celebrity could be inside the Macaw costume on the Fox singing competition.

So far in Season 9, legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, singer/songwriter Sara Evans, musician Debbie Gibson and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel have been unmasked as contestants.

The next episode of The Masked Singer will see Fairy, Macaw and Axolotl battle it out on the stage to snag a spot in the semifinals.

Fairy, who fans think could be Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, has already performed on the show and has managed to avoid being unmasked.

Season 9 is following the new format introduced last year in which the contest is split into three rounds, each lasting three weeks.

One contestant from each round will qualify for the semifinals. To make it through, Fairy will need to secure one more victory against new performers Macaw and Axolotl.

The new singers have been teased on the show's official Instagram account and some followers think they already know who Macaw is.

Newsweek has everything we know so far about Macaw, clues and fans' predictions.

'The Masked Singer' Macaw Clues

Macaw's appearance on The Masked Singer was confirmed on the show's official Instagram account.

A picture of the colorful costume was posted with the caption: "#MacawMask wants you to join their flock. #TheMaskedSinger."

One social media user speculated that the use of "their" in the caption could mean the contestant is a nonbinary celebrity.

In addition, the Macaw costume is being introduced on "Country Night, which might be a hint that the performer has connections to country music.

Who Is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'?

Although Macaw's identity won't be revealed until the costume gets eliminated, some fans already believe they know who the famous face is.

One fan on Instagram suggested Jesse Eisenberg or Anne Hathaway, presumably because they voiced the lead roles in Rio, a 2011 animated movie about macaws.

Another social media user said Macaw might be comedian Chris Kattan, pointing out that he played a character called Mr. Feather in Undercover Brother.

One name that keeps coming up is comedian and Community star Joel McHale.

The actor has appeared on previous seasons of The Masked Singer as a guest judge and in a teaser for the new episode host Nick Cannon can be heard saying: "This is family right here."

One fan wrote on Instagram: "In the promo Nick says that they are back home on the masked singer. So I'm guessing McCaw [will] be @joelmchale cause he's not a 'guest host' this season."

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.