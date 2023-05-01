'Massive' Car Pileup Closes Illinois Highway After Dust Storm

Local law enforcement shut down an Illinois highway on Monday after a dust storm severely reduced visibility and led to a multi-car wreck that resulted in many injuries and multiple fatalities.

Persistent winds coming from the northwest intensified on Monday and contributed to the storm. Local news station KTXS 12 reported that the pileup involved at least 20 cars, but the total number of impacted vehicles was unclear. A blowing cloud of dust eliminated visibility on Interstate 55 in Springfield and led to the crash. Police closed the highway in both directions and urged drivers to seek alternative routes. The closure spanned miles—traversing the highway in both directions from milepost 52 to 80.

Illinois State Police first closed the highway between milepost 63 and 80, but expanded the closure to milepost 52 shortly after. The Weather Channel reported that the pileup was "massive," with winds reaching 35 to 45 miles per hour, roughly half the strength of a Category 1 hurricane.

Families were directed to Divernon City Hall for reunification. WAND-TV reporter Caryn Eisert tweeted that 10 helicopters were requested to the scene, and buses were needed to transport stranded motorists. More than 30 people were transported to the hospital, and the highway is expected to remain closed until at least tomorrow afternoon.

Montgomery Co. EMA says 10 helicopters were requested to the scene. Buses from a local school are picking up stranded motorists. I-55 will be shutdown for several hours. — Caryn Eisert (@CarynEisert) May 1, 2023

Although uncommon for the Midwest, dust storms can suddenly and severely reduce visibility, like dense fog or driving into a sudden snow squall. AccuWeather expert senior meteorologist Bob Larson told Newsweek on Monday that several factors contributed to the deadly storm.

April has been an uncommonly dry month for Illinois, with the south-central region only receiving roughly half of its average 4 inches of rain for the month, according to Larson. Monday was also extremely windy for the area.

Larson identified the third factor as farmers recently plowing their fields.

"Given that it is the spring season, there are a number of open fields that have recently been plowed," he said.

A dust storm in central Illinois between Divernon and Farmersville is seen. Local law enforcement shut down the highway on Monday after the dust storm severely reduced visibility and led to a multi-car wreck with many injuries and multiple fatalities. @gwith99 via Twitter

Motorists posted pictures of the dust storm to Twitter on Monday afternoon. The photos showed billowing clouds of dust consuming a line of backed-up traffic on Interstate 55.

Meanwhile, Larson called the event "unusual," but not unheard of for the area. Dust storms are typically much more common in southwest desert regions during dry seasons when gusty winds are prevalent. They are particularly dangerous for people traveling at high rates of speed.

"It was the perfect storm for this to happen," Larson said. "It's not common, but it's not in the realm of being unheard of."

A blowing dust warning is in effect for the area until 7 p.m. local time.