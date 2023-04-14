Sports

'Masters Girl' Wears Now-Iconic Hat in New Viral Video

By
Sports The Masters Golf

Winning the 2023 Masters might have helped change the career trajectory of Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, but it also turned Aaliyah Kikumoto's world upside down.

The Texas Tech University cheerleader had only 15 seconds of screen time in the background at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, but it was enough to make her a viral social media sensation.

Double Bogeys Only posted a clip of Kikumoto standing behind Brooks Koepka, the eventual runner-up who was paired with eventual champion Rahm for the final round, along with a caption: "Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds."

The video was watched more than 3 million times and Kikumoto told Newsweek that her phone was "blowing up" after she commented to reveal that she was the one in the video.

@aaliyahkikumoto

funny thing is is tht she is actually going to the airport tomorrow🥰

♬ bingo heeler saying airport like ehpowt - epilesbian on the side

Since then, Kikumoto, who has been dubbed "Masters Girl," has seen her subsequent videos on TikTok go viral as the clamor for more from her reached fever pitch.

One of the constant themes in the comments in her recent posts was for her to wear the green Masters cap that she had on in the original clip.

Not one to disappoint her new fans—Kikumoto saw her Instagram followers grow from 4,000 to more than 30,000 in 48 hours—she put her hat on for her latest TikTok videos, which also have gone viral, with more than 550,000 views.

Aaliyah Kikumoto Masters Golf
New internet sensation Aaliyah Kikumoto (second from right) with her mother AJ Kikumoto, father Charles Kikumoto and sister Amaya Kikumoto at the 2023 Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Aaliyah quickly became a social media star after a video of her at the Masters went viral on TikTok. courtesy of Aaliyah Kikumoto

Posting a clip of a skit in which she tells a young family member that they are going to the airport the following day, Kikumoto is seen with her green Masters cap on, and it did not go unnoticed in the comments.

Captioning the post "funny thing is is tht [sic] she is actually going to the airport tomorrow," Kikumoto was met with many comments celebrating that the green hat was in place.

With her now synonymous with the hat, one commenter said: "Masters girl! Beautiful smile."

While a second wrote: "there's the hat. keep it on."

Read more

Kikumoto had no idea about the fuss she was causing on the internet at the time and told Newsweek this week: "[I] didn't know. After the Masters tournament, we went back to our home. There are no phones so we had no idea what was going on at that time."

It was only later in the evening that she started to get messages that she was making waves on TikTok.

"That evening my friends told me they saw me a few times and shared screenshots and video but nothing crazy," she said. "We went to dinner and then we got home and my phone was blowing up.

"My friends called me and said, 'You're on a TikTok video. Look at what I just sent you!' Then I saw two videos. I commented on one and said, 'That's me!' Then my phone was literally blowing up."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about golf? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC