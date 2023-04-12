Masters Girl Goes Viral Again After Speaking Out

Not satisfied with becoming an internet sensation at the beginning of the week, "Masters Girl" Aaliyah Kikumoto has gone viral again.

The Texas Tech cheerleader and dancer was picked out by the TV cameras on Sunday, standing behind Masters winner Jon Rahm at the Augusta National Golf Club. Her smile won over scores of people and a clip of the moment has been watched more than 4 million times on TikTok.

Now Kikumoto is again sending people wild on social media. Her first TikTok post since the Masters clip, which she shared late on Tuesday, has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times, proving she isn't a one-hit wonder on the socials.

In Kikumoto's video, which is captioned "Guys, I have found out who the Masters Girl is," she appears first with her hair up and wearing no makeup, then in a glamorous blue outfit—and reveals that she was the person in the viral clip from Augusta.

Her appearance in the crowd on Sunday became one of the moments of the tournament after the Double Bogeys account posted a video captioned: "Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds."

Kikumoto wrote in the comments: "Thts me."

This time, however, not everyone has fallen in love with the cheerleader, with some TikTok users suggesting she's milking her five minutes of fame.

One commenter on her latest video wrote: "It's because the internet hyped her up based on one clip and now she's trying to get more attention and it's ruining it."

Another agreed, saying Kikumoto "shoulda stayed lowkey."

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9. A face in the crowd behind him went viral. Getty Images

Others were more supportive of Kikumoto, especially after the huge increase in her follower numbers over the past 24 hours.

One user commented: "Gorgeous! Especially without make up! These guys need their heads checked. Over a million views. Keep it up girlieee."

Another posted: "Girl you are so beautiful without makeup on."

A third person implored Kikumoto to ignore the haters, commenting: "I'm appalled by these boys. You're gorgeous and smart for taking YOUR OWN moment to go viral too."

One person who is happy to tell the world about Kikumoto going to the Masters with her father, Charles, is her mother A.J.

On Twitter, A.J. joyously declared under screengrabs of her daughter's TV appearance: "YAY!!! Repping Texas Tech!!! Go TTU Poms!!!! So proud of my hubby @CharlesKikumoto and TTU Poms daughter Aaliyah!!!!"

