Matt Gaetz Mocked for Threatening to Resign Over McCarthy Vote: 'Go Ahead'

After House members were unable to elect a new speaker in three consecutive days of voting, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz said that he would resign if some Democrats broke ranks with their party to help vote in a moderate Republican for the role.

Fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy, who served as the House minority leader in the last Democratic-controlled House, became the GOP nominee for speaker in November. But the California lawmaker needs to receive votes from a majority of House members to secure the role, something he has failed to do in 11 rounds of voting this week.

All Democrats have consistently voted for their own nominee, Hakeem Jeffries of New York. While Jeffries is unlikely to be elected as speaker since Republicans have a slim House majority in the 118th Congress, he appears poised to become House minority leader, which would make him the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress.

Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked Gaetz on Thursday about the possibility of a deal being struck with Democrats that would help break the speaker stalemate.

Gaetz asserted that it was not in the realm of possibility.

"I'm on the floor, Laura. These 212 Democrats are going to vote for Hakeem Jeffries every single time," Gaetz told Ingraham. "He is a historic candidate for them. They are not going to cleave off under any circumstance."

"I assure you—that if Democrats joined up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign from the House of Representatives," he added. "That is how certain I am. I can assure your viewers: that won't happen."

Gaetz's comments sparked mockery on social media, with some voicing hope that he will follow through on his vow.

"Go ahead," one comment on Twitter read.

"Matt Gaetz: If Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican, I will resign. Us : Do you promise?" Christopher Webb tweeted late Thursday.

Another Twitter user, Steve Sofge, had a similar reaction: "Well we hope the Democrats do vote for a moderate just so you, Matt Gaetz will resign," Sofge tweeted Thursday night.

Columnist Cliff Schecter shared a video of Gaetz's Fox News appearance with the caption: "Matt Gaetz, showing he clearly doesn't get the concept of incentive structure, threatens to resign (sadly, he won't) if Ds & Rs join to elect a moderate Speaker."

While explaining his opposition to McCarthy's speaker bid on Tuesday, Gaetz said: "If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise."

Gaetz previously criticized McCarthy and other prominent Republican figures following a disappointing midterms outcome for the GOP.

Newsweek reached out to Gaetz's office for comment.