Matt Gaetz Suffers Shock Bill Defeat as Nine Republicans Vote Against Him

An amendment introduced by Representative Matt Gaetz, which would have prohibited "federal funds for training on diversity, equity, and inclusion" for the military, was narrowly defeated on Thursday night, after nine Republicans joined the Democrats to vote it down.

Unlike several other Republican-backed amendments tacked on to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), this proposal was beaten by 221 voted to 210, with no Democrats voting in favor.

Gaetz's proposal was one of several Republican amendments to the bill that have angered Democrats, thus raising doubt about whether what is usually a bipartisan bill will be able to complete its passage through Congress. In other amendment votes on Thursday, the GOP-controlled House backed measures seeking to prohibit the military from covering travel expenses for personnel seeking an abortion, and from providing gender-related surgery as well as hormone treatment for transgender people.

Stock photo of Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaking at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Gaetz proposal to prohibit the use of federal funds for Defense Department training on diversity, equity, and inclusion training was defeated Thursday. Kevin Dietsch/GETTY

Speaking in support of his amendment from the House floor, Gaetz said: "What I bring to the House right now is the most wholesome amendment to completely remove DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion training] from the DOD [Department of Defense].

"Even if this amendment doesn't pass I want my colleagues to know that this NDAA in the base bill takes a meat clever to DEI and the amendments we have adopted in the last round of voting certainly ensure that DEI...will not be a principle feature of our military service if this bill becomes law and that would be a great thing for our military."

In June, speaking on Fox News' Ingraham Angle, the Florida representative had argued that DEI funding "dilutes" U.S. military readiness.

"Force-feeding wokeness to our service members DILUTES military readiness!" Gaetz tweeted on June 23. "Our military should focus on winning an actual conflict rather than losing a misguided culture war."

The nine Republicans who joined Democrats to vote down the Gaetz amendment were Congress members Don Bacon, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Anthony D'Esposito, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jenniffer González-Colón, John James, Mike Lawler, Marcus Molinaro and Mike Turner.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Gaetz's Washington D.C. office for comment, by email and answer phone message.

Separately, an amendment from GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene which would have eliminated $300 million in funding for Ukraine from the NDAA was voted down on a bipartisan basis, with 89 Republican representatives in favor and 130 voting against.

On Tuesday, Gaetz suggested NATO would be better off with Russia as a member, rather of Ukraine, during an appearance on the Newsmax network.

Democrats in Congress can’t handle the TRUTH!



We must stop the wokeification of our military and cut all funding for divisive DEI indoctrination! pic.twitter.com/754Fc2w1IG — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 14, 2023

Appearing on Eric Bolling's show he said: "If we had to pick Russia or Ukraine for NATO, one could reasonably make the argument that Russia probably provides more benefit long term.

"Why would you pick Ukraine? Why not extend NATO to Russia and make it an anti-China alliance?

"Are we really thinking that we're more afraid of the broke-down tanks from Russia than the fact that China is building a secret military base on the island of Cuba, 90 miles away from the United States?"

NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday which discussed whether Ukraine should be allowed to join the alliance.

The official summit communiqué said [NATO] will be "in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met."